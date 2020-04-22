Bhumi Pednekar: Have mostly gravitated towards meaningful cinema

Mumbai– Ever since her debut film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” in 2015, Bhumi Pednekar has worked in films that carry a sociel message. The actress says she has mostly gravitated towards cinema that is meaningful and leaves an impression.

“I believe all of us have the power to make the world a better place in our own unique ways. I try and do that through my cinema and the way I lead my life,” said Bhumi.

“I have mostly gravitated towards cinema that is meaningful and leaves a message. From ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ (against body shaming) to ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ (women’s hygiene) to ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ (women empowerment), I have deeply connected with these films. I would like my films to leave a positive message on society and thankfully my films have done so effectively in their own way,” she added.

Bhumi says she wants to walk the talk when it comes to leading a conscious way of life.

“I also want my actions to echo that I deeply care for society and my fellow citizens of the world. That’s the reason why I started Climate Warrior. It is a platform through which I want to tell people that we have to care for nature, we have to take care of it because our future, our existence depends on it,” she said.

The actress pledges to work hard towards climate conservation as it is the need of the hour.

“Climate change and climate justice is something that I deeply care for and I intend to work really, really hard to spread the awareness of nature conservation in every way possible. I want to collaborate with as many people as possible to spread the word that the time for us to act is now.

“We have already lost a lot of time and if we don’t act now, all will be lost. We owe it to the world and our future generations and we have to take care of our gorgeous planet and preserve it.”

On the professional front, Bhumi will next be seen in “Durgavati” and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare”. (IANS)