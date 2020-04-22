Attorney General Maura Healey to Fight for Immigrants Across the Country

BOSTON – In response to President Trump’s plans to temporarily suspend immigration to the United States amid the COVID-19 crisis, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said that she will fight for immigrants here and across the country.

“This President will use any excuse to implement his disastrous anti-immigrant policies, appease his base, and frighten communities that are already disparately impacted by this pandemic,” Ms. Healey said in a statement. “In Massachusetts, I want our immigrant communities to know that they are safe, they are protected, and we will fight for them here and across the country.”

The AG’s Office has expanded resources and support for immigrant communities during this public health crisis. For more information, click here. For other multilingual resources, click here.