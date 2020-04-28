Arjun to raise funds for animals affected by COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor has come forward to support the cause of looking after stray animals during lockdown, by hosting a charity sale of his personal closet.

Arjun’s fans can choose from sunglasses and caps to shoes and T-shirts, and the proceeds will fund food and water for hungry strays.

“I have been doing my best to support as many organisations I can in this crucial hour of need. Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help. Since the lockdown began, there’s been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food — like our street stalls and restaurants — have closed,” Arjuns said.

He added: “In my small way, I am supporting the efforts for World For All, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I’m putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser. The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. So, I hope people will join me in supporting this important cause.”

Recently, Arjun helped raising funds for the families of 300 daily wage earners by going on a virtual date. The actor’s virtual date happened through his sister Anshula Kapoor’s online fundraising platform, Fankind, and raised enough funds to feed the families in question for a month.

Earlier, the actor has pledged to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood’s Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

On the acting front, Arjun will next be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar”. The film also stars Arjun’s “Ishaqzaade” co-star Parineeti Chopra.(IANS)