AIF to Host Webinar on Migration and Humanitarian Protection

NEW YORK–American India Foundation, known as AIF, will host a webinar today on “Migration and Humanitarian Protection – Perspectives from the Grassroots.

In this webinar you will hear from the experts on the ground the impact of ongoing lockdown on migrant families and solutions needed to improve the well-being of these communities in India.

Migrant workers have been the worst hit by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. The total number of migrants (inter and intra-state movement) as per the Census 2011, is 139 million.

AIF has been working with migrant communities for over 15 years through its Learning and Migration Program (LAMP) in some of the most under-served geographies across India. AIF is also providing urgent and immediate relief to vulnerable migrant families over the last few weeks.

