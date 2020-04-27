Aastha Gill hopes to spread cheer with ‘Video bana de’

Mumbai– Singer Aastha Gill has collaborated with Sukh E for a fun wedding song “Video bana de”, and says she hopes that the track brings “much-needed cheer and optimism” amid the challenging times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time I am collaborating with Sukh E. I have always loved his music, and working on this together has been super fun,” Aastha said.

“It’s a wedding song, a track that will definitely make you tap your feet. We created and shot the song before the lockdown, and in these tough times I hope Video Bana de brings in much-needed cheer and optimism,” she added.

SukhE said: “‘Video bana de’ is quirky, unconventional and bright. Aastha’s vivacious energy just added to the whole experience of making the song. I hope this track helps in maintaining positivity during these tough times.”

Sony Music India released the track on Monday. Since the song has a wedding theme, the duo recently announced a “Virtual wedding” as part of promotional strategy. They posted an invitation card on their social media and the wedding functions were as follows: April 24 — cocktail, April 25 — sangeet, April 26 — mehendi and April 27 wedding. (IANS)