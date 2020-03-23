Vaani Kapoor: Was always inspired by stars like Madhuri, Sridevi

Mumbai– Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always been inspired by the dancing and acting skills of Bollywood divas like Madhuri Dixit Nene and the late Sridevi.

Vaani’s dance hits include “Ghungroo” in “War” and “Nashe si chadh gayi” in “Befikre” among others. She will now be seen in a glamorous avatar in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Shamshera”, in which she plays the role of a performer.

“I’ve always believed for an actor it’s very important and integral to try and learn as many art forms as they can in order to make their performance an overall success. I consider myself very lucky that the people and the industry have given me so much appreciation for my dance pieces,” she said.

The actress shared that she hadn’t had any formal training in dancing before she entered Bollywood.

“Honestly, it wasn’t easy. I have never received formal training as a dancer until I entered Bollywood. I was always very inspired by actors such as Madhuri, Sridevi and so many more! They are performers. I have always aspired to be an actor who not only acts but is an overall performer. It’s taken a lot of hard work behind each piece that I put out in front of our audience,” Vaani said.

Vaani says she is excited to play a performer in “Shamshera”.

“In ‘Shamshera’ too, I’m really excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on. I’m hoping that all the songs of ‘Shamshera’ become a huge success too. It’s a product of our love, sweat, and hard work,” she said. (IANS)