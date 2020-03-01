UP man held for killing fiance four days before marriage

Rae Bareli–In a shocking revelation, a man had killed his fiance in Uttar Pradesh, four days ago because he was fed up of her ‘demands’.

Their marriage was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

According to reports, the dead body of Sarika Yadav, 20, was found outside the Badai Purwa village under Gurbakshganj police circle on February 26.

Sarika was staying at the house of her paternal aunt for studies and had gone out with her fiance Mantosh Yadav, 24, for wedding shopping.

She did not return home and her body was later found outside the village.

The police questioned Mantosh since Sarika had last been seen with him.

During interrogation, Mantosh confessed that he had taken Sarika to an empty house in Ratapur where he forced her to take sulphas tablets and then strangulated her.

With the help of his cousin, he threw the body on the outskirts of the village.

He told the police that Sarika had been demanding a scooty so that she could go for her nursing classes.

He also suspected that she was involved with another man.

Mantosh and his cousin have been arrested and booked for murder. (IANS)