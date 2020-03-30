Swwapnil Joshi: Experience gave me the ability to sustain failure

By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai– He was just a teenager when he played the title role of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s mythological TV show “Krishna” in 1993. Since then there has been no looking back for actor Swwapnil Joshi who went on to act in various TV series, excelled in Marathi films and is currently wining accolades for his role in the Marathi web series “Samantar”. The actor says starting early has given him the strength to handle success and failure much better and a sustainable career.

He says a lot has changed in the business of entertainment since the time he did his first TV show at the age of nine. “Experience has given me the ability to sustain failure. I was quite young when I started and back then I was not doing things for success. Working in the industry for so long has made me realise that not everything that I will do with conviction will become a huge success, but I still have to believe in myself and I should have faith,” Swwapnil told IANS.

His is currently seen playing the title role of the web series “Samantar” that also features Krishna Bharadwaj and Tejaswini Pandit. The series streams on the OTT platform MX Player.

The actor has appeared in successful Marathi films such as “Checkmate”, “Amhi Satpute”, “Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai”, “Duniyadari”, “Mangalashtak Once More”, “Pyaar Vali Love Story”, “Mitwaa”, “Laal Ishq”, and “Mogra Phulaalaa” among others.

Talking about his method of choosing scripts, Swwapnil shared: “I do not commit to a project without a bound script and I read it through. I am not one of them with whom a writer can come and discuss a one-liner and I commit to the idea and then the script turns out to be something else. No, I have to know the script because that is the backbone of the project.”

“That apart I also have the parameter of who is the director and which production house is backing the project. At times, the story is good but not well executed or maybe not well marketed and properly released. Once the foundation, the script, is in place, without these two things, a film or a show cannot be materialised. Again, this is one of the factors that experience taught me,” he also mentioned. (IANS)