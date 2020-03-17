Sunak working on bailout plans for COVID-19-hit businesses

London– Rishi Sunak, the UK’s Indian-origin Chancellor, has been working on bailout plans for businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, it was reported on Tuesday.

Sunak, who had just unveiled his budget less than a week ago, is set to talk with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the economic shocks caused by the virus, the Daily Mail quoted the Times newspaper as saying in a report.

He will discuss “more help” for sectors including pubs, theatres, clubs and cinemas as they cope with the outbreak, the newspaper added in the report.

Cases of the coronavirus across the UK have now risen to 1,543, with 55 deaths; but there was likely to be many more as tests are being carried out on patients in hospital.

Addressing the nation on Monday, Johnson advised Britons to avoid pubs and clubs in a bid to control the spread of the virus.

As he urged Britons to avoid unnecessary social contact and to start home working, Johnson last accepted that the situation was “difficult”, the Daily Mail reported. (IANS)