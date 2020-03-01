Stark reality of Delhi’s most sacred river

AAKANKSHA KHAJURIA

New Delhi– Yamuna, which is mythologically considered a sacred river and quenches the thirst of millions of people, has now merely turned into a toxic foam.

The foaming river, flowing through the decaying underbelly of the national capital, is no more nurturing. A city-based photographer showcased this stark reality through a handful of portraits at Delhi’s Bikaner House on Sunday.

From capturing the city-scape through heaps of garbage, children living in a world of poisonous plastic to a dog lording over a huge pile of trash, Parul Sharma, through her fine-art photography series called “unlife” hit the conscious of the spectators.

“Government alone cannot be blamed for pollution in the river. People have to be vigilant and should collectively care about the environment,” said Parul Sharma, in an exclusive interview to IANS.

The photographer further asserted that the river has lost its identity. “It is no more a river; it is just Yamuna now.”

She welcomed the government’s ambitious “single use plastic” initiative but rued over its implementation in the country.

When asked whether her photographs startled the crowd, Parul said: “I started documenting the pollution three years ago. This exhibition was appreciated by people of Delhi and all states.”

Besides the photography, the art gallery also showcased a flurry of home-grown and sustainable brands for clothing and furniture.

The designers drew inspiration from nature and addressed multiple needs. From recycled denims and saaris to furniture made from greenest cement, the products integrated environment-friendly approach.

A sustainable brand in the art gallery stated that with each piece of cloth upcycled, there is a parallel transformation in the lives of women artisans.

“The designs show the culture in every aspect of our daily life and how you must be conscious about it,” said the Director of Bikaner House, Priya Pall.

The overarching theme of the event touched upon the growing demand and consumption, which is leading to an imbalance in the environment.

It also emphasised on the importance of sustainable living and need for such brands to set its foot in the Indian market. (IANS)