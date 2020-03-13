Sick pay for all in self-isolation: Rishi Sunak

London– Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin British Chancellor, has said that anyone who needs to self-isolate because of coronavirus and even if they dont have any symptoms, will be paid Statutory Sick Pay from the first day they are off work.

Announcing the 2020 Budget on Wednesday, the Chancellor said a 30 billion pound three-point government response to coronavirus will have “maximum impact”, the Metro newspaper said in a report.

In total, he is pledging 7 billion pounds to businesses and a 5 billion pounds NHS fund to help cope with the demands of the virus.

He also promised that the government will refund the cost of statutory sick pay for companies with up to 250 people – for staff who need to take up to 14 days off – and abolish business rates for smaller businesses.

Sunak told the House of Commons: We are doing everything we can to keep this country and our people healthy and financially secure.”

As of Friday, the UK has registered 590 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 10 fatalities. (IANS)