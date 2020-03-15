Punjab passenger dies mid-air

Chandigarh–A native of Punjab who returned to Amritsar in a flight from Malaysia was found dead by airport authorities, official said.

The cause of death is yet to ascertained as the post-mortem has not been conducted owing to fear of death by coronavirus.

The 44-year-old belonging to a village near Amritsar went to Malaysia four months back, his family told airport authorities.

He died mid-air and the flight landed at the Amritsar international airport early Sunday.

Airport officials identified the deceased as Hukam Singh. The passenger was travelling alone. (IANS)