Punjab passenger dies mid-air

By
India New England News
-
0
27

Chandigarh–A native of Punjab who returned to Amritsar in a flight from Malaysia was found dead by airport authorities, official said.

The cause of death is yet to ascertained as the post-mortem has not been conducted owing to fear of death by coronavirus.

The 44-year-old belonging to a village near Amritsar went to Malaysia four months back, his family told airport authorities.

He died mid-air and the flight landed at the Amritsar international airport early Sunday.

Airport officials identified the deceased as Hukam Singh. The passenger was travelling alone. (IANS)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here