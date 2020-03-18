Pranav Gill Leads One of North America’s Top BMW Leaderships, Receives 2020 Center of Excellence Award

SUDBURY, MA –Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury location, which is led by its General Manager Pranav Gill, has been once again named a BMW Center of Excellence award winner in North America.

“You and your BMW Center team should be rightfully proud of this phenomenal achievement in being one of only 35 U.S. winners in the decidedly competitive annual program,” Bernhard Kuhnt, President and CEO of BMW USA, wrote to Mr. Gill. “On behalf of everyone at BMW of North America, I want to let you know how much we sincerely appreciate you, and your team’s dedication to our great brand, and this certainly does not go unnoticed.”

This elite honor is presented annually by BMW of North America. The award recognizes top performing BMW dealerships for their superior performance in various areas of business including sales, service, parts, operations and customer experience.

This is the fourth time since 2016, that BMW of Sudbury under the leadership of Mr. Gill has been named a Center of Excellence award winner.

Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury is located at 128 Boston Post Road, Route 20, in Sudbury, MA.