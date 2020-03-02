Over 50% of Pakistan’s population is obese: Study

Islamabad– More than 50 per cent of Pakistan’s population is obese and at risk of fatal diseases due to obesity, according to a recent study.

The study by the Pakistan Health Research Council further said that children in the country were also becoming obese at an increased rate, The News International reported on Sunday.

According to a report Atlas of Childhood Obesity published by the World Obesity Foundation, the number of children living with obesity was predicted to cross five million in Pakistan by 2030.

According to the data, 5,412,457 children in the country between the ages of 5-19 years would be obese.

In the list of countries predicted to have over one million school-age children and youth living with obesity in 2030, Pakistan ranked ninth, with China and the US topping the list. (IANS)