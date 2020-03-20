No gym? Don’t break your fitness trail

By Puja Gupta
New Delhi– The closure of gyms in most of the cities till month end has put forward a challenge for fitness enthusiasts. Understanding this challenge, Reebok Master Trainer Shivoham encourages everyone to stay committed to fitness by asking them to keep working out while at home and brings to you some fitness tips that can be followed in order to not break the fitness trail:
Weekly workout routine
Day 1: Upper body strength and cardio and abs. Start with a basic dynamic stretching before every session for 5 mins.
Workout:
3-4 rounds
10-12 push ups
10-12 plank position shoulder taps
15 legs up toe touches
50 mountain climbers
Ab blast:
3 rounds, 30secs each
V-ups
Leg raises
Side to side twist
Day 2: lower body strength and cardio 5-10 mins dynamic stretching again.
Workout:
3-4 rounds
12-15 squats
12 reverse lunges each leg
12 beach burpees
1min plank
Day 3: full body cardio and abs 5-10 mins dynamic stretching before the workout.
Workout:
3-4 rounds
15 hindu push ups
10 lunge n knee drive (each leg)
20 bicycle kicks
50 skips / high knees
Ab blast:
30secs each, 3 rounds
Plank
R-side plank
Hollow hold
L-side plank
Day 4: Rest
Day 5: Upper body cardio and abs 5-10 mins stretching before the workout
Workout:
3-4 rounds (40 secs work, 20 secs rest)
T-push ups
Plank position hand to oppo knee
High knees with forward punching
Legs upside to side twist
Day 6: Lower body cardio 5-10 mins dynamic stretching before the workout
Workout:
3-4 rounds (40secs work, 20secs rest)
In n out squat
Lateral lunge and side kick
Jumping jacks
Sit ups
Full min rest
Day 7: Rest
Additionally, you do not need to fret if you do not have the right gym equipment as here are some of the things and measures that you can use during your workout:
Freehand: Easy to do within 8 sq.ft
Use a 20lt water bottle
Weighted gym bag / rucksack
Using the stairs
Using smaller water bottles for weights
Using a stool for step ups
Using the wall for handstand, headstands
Using the slippery marble floor for the sliding surface workouts
Use your siblings, family for partner workouts (IANS)