Nirbhaya finally got Justice: Smriti Irani

New Delhi– Union minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, on Friday lauded the justice delivered by the court of law in 2012 brutal gangrape and murder case.

Talking to the media in the Parliament, Irani said: “This morning has brought a ray of hope. Although very late, but justice has been served ultimately. This is a strong message for every single person in this country who dares to outrage the modesty of women, who thinks that he will escape from the clutch of law after committing heinous crime against women. It is a message that one day the law will catch up with you.”

The Minister expressed her confidence that the justice was finally served in the matter where the four death row convicts were playing hide and seek with the law of the land.

“I creech today, this day with aplomb that Nirbhaya finally received justice,” said the minister.

More than seven years after committing the gruesome crime, the four men convicted for the brutal gang-rape and murder of a physiotherapy student in the national capital were hanged in Tihar Jail in the early hours of Friday. (IANS)