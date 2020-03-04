Neena Gupta: I still have a fear of being out of work

By Simran Sethi

New Delhi– Veteran actress Neena Gupta has been a part of Indian cinema for over four decades. From her debut film “Adharshila” in 1982 to bagging the National Award for “Woh Chokri” in 1994, to becoming household name as actor and director with the TV series “Saans” in the late nineties, she has always entertained the audience.

Neena, who has often made heads turn with her irreverent lifestyle, shocked everyone in 2017 when she took to social media and confessed openly that she was out of work. A comeback for the talented actress happened soon, with “Veere Di Wedding” and “Badhaai Ho”. SInce then, she has had a busy second innings.

” ‘Badhaai Ho’ is a classic film. People can watch it 10 times. I feel fortunate to be part of that film. It changed my life a lot. The film became a hit. Too many people watched it and liked my performance. If it was not a hit then I would not have got the chance to sit here and give interviews! All this change happened because the movie became a hit,” Neena told IANS.

Asked if she still has the fear of being out of work, the 60-year-old artiste laughed. “Acting is a profession where you are always thinking if you’ll get work in the future or not. This is a strange profession. Today you have loads of work but tomorrow you might be sitting idle. Sometimes, you feel lost. So, yes I still have that fear of being out of work. But it does not mean I will stop working. I believe in working hard and moving ahead,” she said.

Neena Gupta’s latest release is “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, a gay rom-com where she plays the mother of one of the male protagonists. She paired with her “Badhai Ho” co-star Gajraj Rao in the film.(IANS)