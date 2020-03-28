Massachusetts Announces State Income Tax Filing Deadline Being Extended to July 15

BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Robert DeLeo announced an agreement to extend the 2019 state individual income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15 to July 15 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. This income tax relief is automatic and taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms to qualify.

“Massachusetts will move the state personal income tax filing and payment deadline to July 15, consistent with the federal government, in order to provide additional flexibility to filers during this crisis,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “In partnership with our colleagues in the Legislature, we are committed to providing this flexibility to taxpayers in a way that protects the Commonwealth’s strong fiscal footing that we have all worked hard to develop over the past several years.”

“We are proud to work with the Legislature to provide meaningful relief to people throughout the Commonwealth during this public health emergency,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “This extension will afford taxpayers additional time to file their Massachusetts individual income tax returns as we carry out the historic response to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

“The top priority during this public health crisis is to address the immediate needs facing our residents,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka. “Our message is clear: residents should stay home and avoid social contact to be safe. Extending the tax deadline helps us accomplish that goal and provides peace of mind. I want to thank Chair Rodrigues, as well as our partners in the House and the Administration for their continued collaboration in confronting the challenges facing our Commonwealth.”

“The House, in partnership with the Senate and the Administration, agreed to an extension of the state tax filing deadline to ease the burden on individuals while agreeing to borrowing measures that would protect the Commonwealth’s revenue stream,” said House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo. “Thank you to Chair Michlewitz for his leadership in ensuring the Commonwealth’s fiscal viability while providing tax relief to those unduly effected by this crisis.”

Today’s announcement will move the state income tax filing deadline to match the July 15 deadline for filing federal individual income taxes. Legislation will be filed in the near future to finance the extension, and accompanying administrative changes will be implemented through the Department of Revenue. Specifically, the legislation will authorize the Commonwealth borrowing flexibility to manage deferred revenue this fiscal year and repay it in the next fiscal year, which starts July 1, 2020.

Individuals with questions or concerns regarding taxes can contact the Massachusetts Department of Revenue at (617) 887-6367 or send a secure e-message through MassTaxConnect.

The Commonwealth will continue to update the public on further developments and individuals are encouraged to consult both the Department of Public Health and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites for the most up to date information.

The latest information and guidance regarding COVID-19 is always available at mass.gov/COVID19.