Man kills daughters in UP over mobile phone theft allegation

Mainpuri (UP)– In a shocking incident, a man shot dead his two daughters after they were accused of having stolen a mobile phone from a relative’s house at Dharu village in Uttar Pradesh.

The man was arrested after he called up police and informed them of the incident.

The shooting took place late on Wednesday night when the father, Sukhdev Sharma, shot dead his daughters – Neha, 18, and Anamika, 20.

ASP Om Prakash Singh said the accused’s family had gone to meet some relatives in the village on Tuesday. The mobile of one of the relatives was stolen and the blame fell on Neha and Anamika.

Though the allegation was not proved, Sharma was so enraged that he returned home late on Wednesday and shot dead both his daughters.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigations are underway. (IANS)