LearnQuest Cancels its Annual Music Festival That Was Scheduled for March 27-29 at Regis College in Weston

WESTON, MA– LearnQuest Academy of Music, which has organized its annual flagship music festival that has drawn top Indian singers and musicians to Boston, has cancelled its 15th Annual Music Festival, which was scheduled for March 27-29 at the Regis College Auditorium in Weston, MA.

“We regretfully inform you that the 15th Annual LearnQuest Music Conference will not take place on March 27-29, 2020,” LearnQuest said in a statement to INDIA New England News. “The growing and unpredictable spread of COVID-19 has made it impossible to assess safety risks. We have been monitoring the situation and contemplating measures to keep the artists and music enthusiasts safe. On March 10, however, the State of Massachusetts has declared a public health emergency that gives us no choice but to cancel the event.”

Some of the artists who were confirmed to participate in the music festival this year included Ajoy Chakrabarty, Aruna Sairam and T. V. Sankaranarayanan, among others.

“We recognize the hard work and travel that so many have put in preparing for the event. We feel sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you, and will start refunding the concert tickets,” the statement said. “Once the situation has abated, we will take stock of options and communicate further. We look forward to seeing you soon and thank you for your continuing support. With prayers for your health and safety.”

The LearnQuest Festival is a multi-day music conference showcases the best of Carnatic and Hindustani music and dance. The event has flourished over 15 years through the service of dedicated volunteers and generous contributions from the New England community.

Waltham, MA-based LearnQuest Academy of Music is a non-profit educational institution that provides formal instruction in Indian classical and light music and organizes the annual flagship music conference and other performances throughout the year.