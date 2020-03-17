Katrina Kaif’s at-home workout tips amid coronavirus lock down

Mumbai– If you are missing your gym sessions due to coronavirus outbreak, don’t worry. Actress Katrina Kaif has shared some amazing workout exercises you all can do at home, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Taking to her Instagram account, Katrina posted a couple of her workout videos. She is seen performing squats, pushups and situps along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at her terrace.

“#WorkoutatHome Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can

1 Squat & Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps

2 Reverse Lunge – 3 sets x 15 reps

3 Situp – 3 sets x 20 reps

4 Pushup – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups)

5 Plank to ‘T’ – 3 sets x 15 reps

6 Mountain Climbers – 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets,” Katrina wrote.

Katrina’s workout videos come after the shutdown of gyms in several areas, including Delhi and Maharashtra, in the wake of coronavirus scare. (IANS)