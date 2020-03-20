Justice prevailed: PM reacts after Nirbhaya killers’ hanging

New Delhi–After the four persons convicted for the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old medical student in 2012 were hanged in the wee hours of Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that justice has prevailed.

Without naming the case, Modi said that ensuring the dignity and safety of women was of utmost importance.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said: “Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women.”

Stressing on the importance of the role women play in the society, Modi added, “Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity.”

The hanging of the four convicts on Friday brought to an end the over seven-year quest for justice by the parents of the young girl who was brutally gang-raped and assaulted by six persons in the heart of the national capital on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries. (IANS)