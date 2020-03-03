Jasmine Shah Presents Romance and Love Through Dances by 40-Plus of Her Students at Wedding Expo on Sunday

BURLINGTON, MA—Veteran dance teacher Jasmine Shah of Aangikam Dance Academy will present dances that will express romance at the Spring Wedding Expo on Sunday, March 8, at the Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA.

Produced by The Mishra Group and organized by INDIA New England News, the Spring Wedding Expo kicks off the Indian and South Asian wedding season each year.

“We’re very excited that Jasmine’s production and we’re looking forward to it,” said Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News and producer of the show. “We have seen performances by students of Aangikam Dance Academy, and they are super.”

“You can also call our dance performance as Radha Krishna teasing each other

or Seeta waiting for her lord, or innocent village girl expresses her love as she demands to be adorned in beautiful odhani and jewelry or a lover captivated by his beloved’s beauty,” Ms. Shah told INDIA New England News. “It’s love. It’s romance.”

Aangikam dance academy’s students will express this romance through their dances. Enjoy dances performed by 40-plus dancers.