Indian-American Twins Teen Raising Funds for Sanitary Kits for Homeless

NEW YORK—Indian-America twins teen Renee and Rhea Mendonca are raising funds for helping homeless in New York in the face if COVID-19 pandemic.

They recently organized a garage sale to raise funds and donated 1,000 Coronavirus sanitizers kits and food cans to the homeless on the streets of New York City.

“The people most forgotten during these crisis are the homeless. Many food pantries have closed down in New York and the poor are left with no food while the rich have hoarded their houses with food,” said Renee.

Added Rhea: “We felt that we could not remain silent and watch the news on the television about thousands dying due to coronavirus globally. We felt we had to do something.”

Renee and Rhea have started a GoFundMe account to raise funds to expand their program not only in the United States but also to donate funds to countries in Europe and Asia.

“It’s important that during this crisis we unite under the table of brotherhood, to lend a helping hand to those who most need it, even if it means donating one dollar, one sanitizer or one food can. Every small gesture has a ripple effect,” the twin sisters said in a statement.