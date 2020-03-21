India to screen all passengers from Australia, UK and US

New Delhi–The Indian Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Friday mandated for universal screening of all passengers coming from Australia, the UK and the US.

In a letter, addressed to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of Ministry of Health, besides all airport health Officials and other concerned officials, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Alok Saxena, said: “In view of local transmission of the disease, increase in number of cases and deaths being reported in Australia, the UK and USA, it has now been to expand the universal screening for all passengers coming from Australia, the United Kingdom and USA and risk profiling them for either quarantine or isolation based on risk assessment.”

As of Friday, at least 223 positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in the country. (IANS)