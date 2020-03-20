Excess sugar may kill you early whether you’re obese or not

London– Sugar may kill you irrespective of the fact if you are obese as new research in fruit flies indicates that early death from excess sugar is unrelated to metabolic problems.

Sugar-rich diets have a negative impact on health independent of obesity, said researchers from MRC London Institute of Medical Sciences in the UK, who discovered that the shortened survival of fruit flies fed a sugar-rich diet is not the result of their diabetic-like metabolic issues.

“Just like humans, flies fed a high-sugar diet show many hallmarks of metabolic disease – for instance, they become fat and insulin resistant,” says Dr Helena Cocheme, principal investigator of the study.

Obesity and diabetes are known to increase mortality in humans, and so people always assumed that this was how excess sugar is damaging for survival in flies, she added in a paper published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

Consuming too much sugar increases our risk of developing metabolic disorders, such as obesity and diabetes, and can shorten our life expectancy by several years.

While this reduction in lifespan is widely believed to be caused by metabolic defects, this new study in fruit flies reveals that this may not be the case.

Like salt, sugar also causes dehydration.

In fact, thirst is an early symptom of high blood sugar and diabetes.

“Water is vital for our health, yet its importance is often overlooked in metabolic studies. Therefore, we were surprised that flies fed a high-sugar diet did not show a reduced lifespan, simply by providing them with an extra source of water to drink,” said Cocheme.

Unexpectedly, the researchers found that these flies still exhibited the typical metabolic defects associated with high dietary sugar.

Based on this water effect, the team decided to focus on the fly renal system. They showed that excess dietary sugar caused the flies to accumulate uric acid.

Uric acid is an end-product from the breakdown of purines, which are important building blocks in our DNA. But uric acid is also prone to crystallise, giving rise to kidney stones in the fly.

Researchers could prevent these stones, either by diluting their formation with drinking water or by blocking the production of uric acid with a drug.

In turn, this protected against the shortened survival associated with a sugar-rich diet.

So, does this mean we can eat all the sugary treats we want, as long as we drink plenty of tea?

“Unfortunately not. the sugar-fed flies may live longer when we give them access to water, but they are still unhealthy. And in humans, for instance, obesity increases the risk of heart disease,” noted Dr Cocheme.

The study suggests that disruption of the purine pathway is the limiting factor for survival in high-sugar-fed flies.

This means that early death by sugar is not necessarily a direct consequence of obesity itself, the researchers noted.

Accumulation of uric acid is a known direct cause of kidney stones in humans, as well as gout, a form of inflammatory arthritis.

Uric acid levels also tend to increase with age, and can predict the onset of metabolic diseases such as diabetes.

“It will be very interesting to explore how our results from the fly translate to humans, and whether the purine pathway also contributes to regulating human survival”, said Dr Cocheme. (IANS)