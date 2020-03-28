Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus: Before, During, After and How to Build Immunity Against Future Viruses

WALTHAM, MA—Coronavirus that causes COVID-19 disease is the worst pandemic the world has ever seen. If you are confused with the overwhelming information about the virus, you may want to watch this video interview with Dr. Sailaja Reddy, MD, IFMCP, ABoIM, ABOM, CCMS.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Dr. Reddy explains coronavirus, how it is different from other viruses, how we can prevent it from infection, how it infects and how to take care after recovery from COVID-19.

To watch the full interview, please click here or on the image below.

Dr. Reddy educates, supports, treats and transforms people’s lives by getting to the root cause of illness using the best of science and nature. Dr. Reddy is functional and integrative medicine specialist, amd is founder of RootHealthMD in Framingham, Mass, focusing on reversal of chronic diseases and supports the development of vibrant longevity.

Dr. Reddy did her residency at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and received advanced training in obesity medicine, Integrative medicine and culinary medicine. She is a certified physician through Institute of Functional Medicine.

Immunity, says Dr. Reddy, is a defense system that has biological structure and process within humans that protects against diseases.

“Our body builds immunity through healthy lifestyle. Diet, genetics and environment play a major role,” says Dr. Reddy, adding that one should change lifestyle in order to build immunity.

“A diet that is nutrient rich, with low sugar, good quality protein and less processed will strengthen your immune system,” says Dr. Reddy. “The latest science suggests that being fit boosts our immune systems, and that even a single workout can amplify and improve our ability to fight off germs.”

PS: This information is for information purposes only. If you have any discomfort, please consult your physician immediately.