Dry Fasting can empower the body, nourish the soul

New Delhi– In the olden days, people ate early because there was hardly any light after sunset. Their next meal would only be after sunrise. This practice spread to all religions as a discipline due to its health and spiritual benefits. Today, it is called the Dry Fasting Diet — the most superior form of fasting and cleansing. Replicating it requires abstinence from all food and water for 12 or more hours.

“The Dry Fasting Miracle From Deprive to Thrive” released by Penguin Random House India is set to release a new book, by the bestselling author and renowned personal lifestyle coach, Luke Coutinho and noted environmentalist Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Ali Bin Rashed Al Nuami.

“I advocate dry fasting and intermittent fasting for the body’s natural healing and regeneration and always will, because not only have I experienced its benefits myself, I have also seen my patients, clients and people all over the world experiencing its miracles. The new, revised and updated version of (the book) is backed by more research and evidence and we are hoping that the book changes the health of every person who reads it,” says holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.

The book teaches you how dry fasting can stimulate the body, help find the right balance between the “elimination phase” and the “building phase”, aid weight loss and avoid a number of diseases. It is a comprehensive guide on beauty and general well-being and helps you discover the route to a new you.

Milee Ashwarya, Publisher, Ebury and Vintage and Commissioning Editor of the book remarked: “Fasting and feasting has been part of not only the Indian tradition but global culture. (This book) takes us back to our roots, and explains the benefits of dry fasting and how it promotes good health. Peppered with personal experiences and a simple, easy to follow routine, this book is a perfect gift to discover a new you.”

Coutinho is a globally renowned holistic lifestyle coach and award-winning holistic nutritionist. He is the co-author of the bestseller “The Great Indian Diet” with Shilpa Shetty. Luke was among the GQ 50 Most Influential Young Indians 2018 and the Times Power Men 2018, and received the Elle award for the Best Health Expert of the Year 2018 and Best in the Industry (Nutritionist) by Vogue in 2018.