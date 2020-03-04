Delhi violence hurt Bharat Mata: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi– Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after visiting a riot-hit school, here on Wednesday, said, “This school is the future of India, but hatred and violence razed it. No one has benefited from this.”

He was addressing the media in Brijpuri, northeast Delhi, after leading a delegation of Congress MPs there.

“It’s time of pain. I have come here to tell you that all of us will have to unite & work together with love. India can be taken forward only by uniting all sections in the country,” Gandhi said.

According to him, when violence occurs in the capital, the reputation of India gets tarnished globally. Terming brotherhood, unity & love as the country’s strength, he lamented that they had been “damaged”.

“Such a politics has not just damaged this school, but has also hurt our country and Bharat Mata. Our reputation across the world, which is essential for the future, has been torched here,” he said.

The Delhi violence claimed 47 lives. (IANS)