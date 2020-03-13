Bollywood Roundup: Zareen Khan, Neha Dhupia, Aamir Khan, and more…

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Mumbai– Actor Zareen Khan says attending the kite-flying festival in Ahmedabad was an amazing and insane experience.

“I am still in awe of experiencing Uttarayan or the kite flying festival. The energies of the people were insane, the sky looked so beautiful with all those colourful kites, the people here were so courteous and off course the food, the yummy Gujarati Thali,” Zareen said, adding: “If somebody asks me what’s been the best part of this trail it’s going to be difficult to choose.”

The actress went to Ahmedabad as part of her travel show “Jeep Bollywood Trails”, which airs on AXN. This time, she travelled to Ahmedabad to visit the haveli, which was the significant backdrop for Bollywood film “Kai Po Che”.

On the film front, she will be seen in “Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele”, which also stars Anshuman Jha. Directed by Harish Vyas, “Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele” is a mainstream Bollywood film with a gay man (played by Anshuman) and a lesbian woman (Zareen) leading the narrative.

Neha Dhupia trolled, accused of being a ‘fake feminist’

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia is being trolled severely, after her comment on cheating did not go down well with social media users.

In an episode of the ongoing season of “Roadies Revolution”, Neha, who is a gang leader on the show, reprimanded a male contestant for slapping a girl, for allegedly cheating on him with five other boys.

“It’s her choice,” Neha said to the contestant.

Neha’s stand, however, has not gone down well with netizens, with many users calling her a “fake feminist”.

“@NehaDhupia who are you to abuse a person like this in your show… Stop playing this woman card everywhere,” a user tweeted.

Another one tweeted: “This is what we call fake feminism.”

Aamir cuddles Gippy Grewal’s son, pic goes viral

Chandigarh– Superstar Aamir Khan is having fun time on the sets of his upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” in Amritsar. A lot of his pictures from the set went viral, and among them it was his picture with singer Gippy Grewal’s son that stole the hearts of the netizens.

Gippy on Thursday took to his Instagram account and shared a string of images in which we can see Aamir cuddling the former’s little son Gurbaaz.

Aamir is seen in a striped blue polo shirt while posing amidst the background of mustard fields.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So cute.”

Another one wrote: “Such a simple actor.”

Meanwhile, Aamir will turn 55 on Saturday, and he is going to have a working birthday. He will be busy shooting “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood Classic “Forrest Gump”. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

Aamir’s fans have already started wishing him a happy birthday in advance on social media.

Katrina: Akshay supported me a lot during my initial B’wood days

Mumbai– Actress Katrina Kaif stars opposite Akshay Kumar after a decade in the upcoming cop action drama “Sooryavanshi”, and she thanks the actor for being a constant source of support in the initial phase of her career.

“I would like to thank Akshay, as during my initial days he was of immense support to me as a co-star. He used to stand in front of me every time when I used to give a shot and encourage me. His feedback helped me to improve my acting skills and I can surely say that he was one of the few actors who believed in me,” said Katrina.

Katrina and Akshay have earlier worked together in films such as “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye”, “Namastey London”, “Welcome”, “Singh Is Kinng”, De Dana Dan” and “Blue”. They were last seen together in the 2010 dud “Tees Maar Khan”, which is primarily recalled till date for Katrina’s dance number, “Sheila ki jawaani”.

“Sooryavanshi”, directed by Rohit Shetty, is a cop action drama. The film was scheduled to release on March 24, but has been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Katrina opened up about her rapport with Akshay while promoting “Sooryavanshi” on the “The Kapil Sharma Show”.

Big B went gujiya-gorging on Holi!

Mumbai– It seems Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan had a great time on Holi, spending quality time with family and gorging on a whole lot of sweets — especially gujiyas!

Big B took to his blog to share a few pictures from Holi celebration at home. In one of the images, we can see the actor munching on gujiya.

“…have a gujiya,” he captioned the image.

In other images, he is seen standing next to his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya, and enjoying Holika dahan.

In the post, Amitabh Bachchan also revealed the reason behind his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan’s absence from the celebration.

“Abhishek is shooting for ‘Bob Biswas’ in Kolkata. Shweta is on her way back. She was travelling,” he added

On the film front, Big B will be next seen in “Gulabo Sitabo” and “Chehre”.

Dipna Patel: Dancing removes an actor’s inhibitions

Mumbai– “Shubharambh” actress Dipna Patel, a professional expert in dance forms such as Salsa, Bachata and Jazz, believes that actors should learn the basics of dance as it helps people to become more agile and devoid of inhibitions.

“I really believe that actors should learn the basics for sure. It definitely helps us to become more agile. Dancing removes your inhibitions and it is important for the craft. I love expressing myself through dance and music. It’s lovely to use all parts of your body to express and tell a story through dance,” said the actor, who has also starred in Gujarati film “Gujjubhai The Great”.

Dipna also takes a lot of interest in Bollywood films and looks up to some of the best dancers in the industry.

“In terms of expressions, I have absolutely loved Madhuri Dixit and Govinda. Amongst the current ones I really like Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. It’s a joy to watch them dance,” said Dipna. (IANS)