Bollywood Roundup: Taapsee Pannu, Aparshakti Khurana, Vir Das, and more…

When Taapsee Pannu realised she is a tropical human being

Mumbai– It seems actress Taapsee Pannu does not like extreme cold weather.

On Monday, she shared her experience of her first visit to New York city, and why it didn’t turn out so well for her due to the weather.

“My first visit to the New York City and the worst time to visit probably! The winters !!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus degrees temperature!

” Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in middle of a conversation ! That day I realised I am a ‘tropical human being’ and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me,” Taapsee wrote.

She also posted a picture in which she is standing next to her friend and wearing a thick coat.

“Here’s @divya46 in the picture with me who I got to reconnect after years thanks to this trip ! What amazing food in that city though,” Taapsee added.

On the film front, Taapsee has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in “Thappad”, she will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Rashmi Rocket” and “Shabaash Mithu”.

Aparshakti Khurana: One should come out as a better version of themselves after lockdown

Mumbai– Actor Aparshakti Khurana believes the coronavirus lockdown will teach people many important lessons about life.

“I feel now no one will take anything for granted. Once people resume their work… they will value their work for sure. I hope people come out as a better version of themselves after the lockdown, and start building healthy relationships with each other than demeaning others,” Aparshakti told IANS.

He also shared how is he spending time at home.

“Sometimes I read scripts or take narrations through video calls. Also, I am learning how to cook. I also spend some time in composing songs. And of course, spending quality time with my wife,” Aparshakti added.

On the acting front, Aparshakti, who has carved his niche as a fine actor and a comedian with some interesting character roles , was recently seen in the dance drama, “Street Dancer 3D”. He will next be seen as a solo lead in “Helmet”, which also stars Pranutan.

Sanjay Dutt posts video urging all to stay indoors during lockdown

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is the latest celebrity who has come out in support of the nationwide lockdown, urging his fans not to venture out during this period.

“Our country is going through a very difficult situation. That’s why we all have to be united to deal with this. We have to eradicate coronavirus forever. I am requesting you all with folded hands that please follow the instructions of the government and don’t step out of your homes. Please step out only if it is very urgent. Please stay at home and spend quality time with your family. Once again I am telling you, please listen to the government. Stay safe. We have to fight coronavirus,” Dutt says in the video.

The actor captioned the video, saying: “Let’s do our bit by staying indoors as that’s the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus?”

Commenting on the actor’s post, his daughter Trishala wrote: “Love you dad. Stay safe. Wash your hands.”

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Gulzar have shared videos on social media urging citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period. Amitabh Bachchan even wrote a poem requesting citizens to cooperate with the government during the lockdown.

Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Mumbai– Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Diljit took to Twitter, where he mentioned that the priority is to help the country.

“I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan,” he tweeted.

The government set up the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Contributors to the fund will enjoy tax benefits, it has been announced.

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” PM Modi announced in a tweet on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust that includes the home minister, the finance minister and the defence minister.

Vir Das: Comedians are well trained for lockdown

Mumbai– Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das feels it’s easy for a comedian to survive the coronavirus lockdown as they all are well trained to stay inside and prepare for their acts for hours.

“Comedians are pretty well trained for the lockdown. We travel alone most of the year, spend all day in a hotel room alone, and come out for about an hour to work in the evening. Your mind kind of gets used to conserving energy for the evening hour. It’s the thing you enjoy the most. Yes we eat, work out, face-time, watch, write, all your regular stuff. But in the back of your head, you know there’s something coming up in the evening. Something you enjoy so much it makes the rest of this sh*t, and this very strange lonely life, worth it,” he wrote on Instagram.

Vir Das also urged his followers to make their evenings happening amid COVID-19 lockdown.

He said: “So if there is any advice I can give anyone for this lockdown..it’s that your evening should be fun. Find something you really really enjoy and do that every single day. And your body and brain will get used to waiting,pacing itself, and almost paying the price for that later enjoyment. Over time, that becomes routine.”

To keep his fans entertained, Vir Das recently released his new comedy series “Bright Side With Vir Das”, which sees him discussing everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become now.

Urvashi Rautela shares bikini pic, urges all to ‘spread smiles’

Mumbai– Actress Urvashi Rautela on Monday took to social media and shared a throwback picture that sees her strike a scorching pose in a blue bikini.

Sharing the stunning image, Urvashi gave her fans a message amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Spread smiles, not germs,” she wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: ” Beautiful.”

Another one wrote: “what a smile.”

Urvashi’s picture was taken in Maldives a while back.

Despite the fact that she is yet to break into the top league of Bollywood actresses, Urvashi has emerged as a major sensation and influencer on social media with a following that seems to be burgeoning by the day, thanks to her pictures and video posts that range from the goofy to the gorgeous. Her dance videos as well as clips of funny antics are a huge hit, as are her still pictures that define fashion and oomph.

On the film front, Urvashi, who was last seen in the multistarrer comedy “Pagalpanti”, will be next seen in the comedy drama “Virgin Bhanupriya”. (IANS)