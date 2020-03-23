Bollywood Roundup: Richa Sinha, Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, and more…

Richa Sinha excited to co-star with Karan Singh Grover, Kunal Kemmu

Mumbai– Actress Richa Sinha will soon be seen in two web series. She shares screen space with Karan Singh Grover and Kunal Kemmu in “Boss 2” and “Abhay 2” respectively.

“I feel blessed and all excited to share screen with Karan in ‘Boss 2’ and Kunal in ‘Abhay’. I’m going to be part of upcoming two web projects along with them. This will for sure help me grow and earn a fine place in showbiz.

” I look forward in doing more such projects and make myself a fine and loved actress to follow my dreams for working in television and bollywood movies,” Richa said.

She added: “I have came a long way in establishing myself in showbiz by winning big in beauty pageants like World supermodel South Asia in 2018 apart from being the third winner at the World Pageant held at Fiji where I represented India. This gave me a chance to work as a model with top brands in the e-commerce .

“However, my career is not restricted to pageants and modeling as I wanted to expand my horizon trying my luck in the field of acting. Thus I joined theatres doing a number of plays to brush up my acting skills.”

Shilpa Shetty switches on her ‘minion mode’

Mumbai– Actress-Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra switched on her “minion mode” so that she can deal with a different kind of “Monday blues”.

Shilpa on Monday took to Twitter, where she shared a TikTok video, where she enacted a minion’s laugh and mannerisms.

“Even during this quarantine, I can be something new every day. Today, I’m a minion who’s braving through a different kind of ‘Monday blues’! Minion mode on!” she captioned the clip.

In other news, Shilpa and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child — a daughter through surrogacy. They have

named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

Deepika to Ranveer: You’re a snack

Mumbai– Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have upped the PDA quotient on social media with their latest mushy post.

Ranveer on Monday shared a romantic photograph of himself along with wife Deepika. In the image, the two can be seen cosying up to each

other.

“Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation@deepikapadukone,” he captioned the image.

Deepika took to the comment section and wrote: “You’re a snack”.

The image currently has 1.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan’s upcoming film “83”.

Sonakshi’s witty reply to fans curious about her marriage

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha shared her marriage plans with fans when a few of them showed interest in her personal life during an interaction on social media.

Sonakshi put out a message on Instagram for a question and answer session with fans, titled ‘Ask Sonakshi’.

Soon, fans were shooting off questions like, ‘When you are going t get marry’ and if she would ‘marry her husband name’ (meaning, if she would take her husband’s name after marriage).

To the last question, the actress wittily quipped: “No will marry full husband not just his name”. She added: “Kaha pe milta hai yeh? Where can I get it? Koi bata do. ‘Ps: itni chinta toh mummy papa ko bhi nahi rehti’.”

The actress, who has often been fat-shamed in the past, was asked if she goes to the gym. To this she replied: “Nahi exercise karti hu/ I do not exercise”.

Another fan asked how is she managing the whole stay-at-home situation. “Bachpan se lekar aaj tak jese rahe ho vaise he.”

Deepika to dad Prakash Padukone: They don’t make you like you anymore

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone praised her father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, and thanked him for his inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work.

Deepika on Monday re-tweeted a post that detailed how 40 years ago on this day, Prakash Padukone won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena.

“Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don’t make you like you anymore… We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you!” Deepika wrote.

On the acting front, Deepika, who was last seen in the self-produed “Chhapaak”, will next be seen in “83”, opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

COVID 19 effect: Richa Chadha cooking three times a day

Mumbai– The COVID-19 pandemic has created a lockdown situation in the country, and the Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal is giving company to each other virtually. In an Insta story both Richa and Ali posted, he is seen bantering with her, and their onversation could leave you in splits.

Evidently missing each other, the video has Ali lying on his couch and Richa on hers as they discuss Covid-19. Richa said: “I hate cooking but I am doing it three times a day.

Ali asked her: “Are you washing your hands?” They then ask each other if they are taking their vitamin supplements.

Taking off on the famous scene in “Deewar”, Richa replied: “Mere paas Vitamins D-3, B-12 hai, tumhare paas kya hai.”

The couple with their video sends out a message of checking on your loved ones constantly. Expected to get married next month, they had to call off their wedding do due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Priyanka Chopra participates in Janata Curfew clapping in US

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently not in India, but she also participated in PM Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew clapping initiative from her home in US.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka posted a video in which she is seen clapping for those who are working round the clock to save lives from coronavirus.

“People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling by COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn’t be there in India today to join, I am there in spirit.#jantacurfewIndia,” she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka, who was last seen in “The Sky Is Pink”, will be next seen in Netflix’s “The White Tiger”.

Big B, Katrina to play father-daughter in new film?

Mumbai– Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif could star as father and daughter in an upcoming slice-of-life comedy.

The film is to be directed by “Queen” helmer Vikas Bahl according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, and is tentatively titled as “Deadly”.

“The film is tentatively titled ‘Deadly’, as the story is centred around a funeral. Katrina loved the basic premise, which essentially traces the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery with humorous undertones, and gave an instant go-ahead to Vikas,” the newspaper reported a source as saying.

The source added that Katrina , who has primarily enthralled fans as a mainstream star over her nearly-17-year career, is looking to experiment with new genres now and the project fits the bill at this point. The makers have reportedly approached Bachchan with an offer for the central role, and an official announcement of the project will be made soon as he gives a confirmation.

Incidentally, Katrina’s Bollywood debut film “Boom” (2003) also starred Big B as a protagonist. She also had a cameo in the Big B-starrer “Sarkar” (2005) and featured with Bollywood icon Big B and superstar Aamir Khan in “Thugs Of Hindostan” (2018). Recently, Big B and Katrina played father and daughter in a new advertisement. (IANS)