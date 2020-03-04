Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

Rakul Preet on Women’s Day: Why should we celebrate woman just one day?

Mumbai– Actress Rakul Preet Singh reveals she will have a working Holi this year.

“I am shooting on the day of Holi,” she informed when asked about her Holi plans, before getting nostalgic about how she spent the day of colours as a child. “We used to play a very nasty Holi in my childhood. People would throw eggs on me! I stopped playing Holi in class IX or X, because you become aware of how much water is wasted. It’s not worth it and it damages the environment. Since then, I’ve only played dry Holi, I meet my family and friends and eat a lot of sweets and other dishes,” she recalled.

Does she have the Holi sweet tooth? “I used to like gujiyas a lot but now I can’t eat gujiyas due to my fitness regime. I can’t play with water and colours so, I prefer working on a festival,” she replied, while interacting with the media at the 8th edition of Cheryl’s Femina Ms Stylista West 2020.

Sharing her thought on International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, she said: “I don’t believe in Women’s Day. We don’t celebrate Men’s Day, so why do we have to celebrate woman on just one day? I feel we should celebrate womanhood every single day. I feel we should respect women around us and that’s the most important thing. That way, we will celebrate womanhood in a far better way.”

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet has a busy year ahead, after impressing all with her roles in “Marjaavaan” and “De De Pyaar De”. She confirms signing filmmaker Indra Kumar’s yet-untitled film, which apparently co-stars her “De De Pyaar De” co-star Ajay Devgn and “Aiyaary” co-actor Sidharth Malhotra. Shooting for the film will start in April, the actress said.

Salman Khan has inherent superstar quality: Karan Tacker

Mumbai– Actor Karan Tacker, who recently featured alongside Salman Khan in a beverage advertisement, is completely in awe of the Bollywood superstar.

“It was fantastic working with Salman Khan. It has always been a dream to share screen space with him. He’s so cool to work with and he has this massive inherent superstar quality about him but he doesn’t let you realise it at all.

“He is such a humble guy. He was nice enough to hang around, take pictures with everyone and I love how he just chills outside his van and is oblivious of his own stardom,” Karan said.

Karan is currently gearing for the launch of his web show “SpecialOps” in which he will be seen playing the role of an undercover agent.

Salman Khan was last seen in “Dabangg 3” on the Bollywood screen. He is gearing up for the release of the cop action drama “Radhe” on Eid this year. The film also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, and is directed by Prabhu Deva, who also made last year’s “Dabangg 3”.

When Ayushmann’s parents threw a surprise party for him

Mumbai– As “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” continues to make money, lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s parents recently threw a surprise party for him in Chandigarh.

“It was a lovely surprise! My family and close relatives have supported me right from when I decided to do ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ and now, when the film is a success story, they decided to host a dinner for me. I was touched,” Ayushmann declared.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” is a love story between two men in small-town India. Ayushmann teams up opposite debutant Jitendra Kumar to portray on-screen lovers. Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta also feature in the cast.

“I feel happy that my parents and close relatives are proud of me and life decisions. It motivates me to move forward and push the envelope as an artist more. Their opinions matter the most to me and I’m delighted that they have loved my work in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan’,” Ayushmann added.

Jennifer Winget’s ‘Beyhadh 2’ not going off-air

Mumbai– Amid the rumours of Jennifer Winget-starrer “Beyhadh 2” going off-air, Sony TV has released the statement, confirming that the show is not ending.

“The rumours around ‘Beyhadh 2’ going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. ‘Beyhadh 2’, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel,” the statement read.

Launched in December, 2019, the second season of “Beyhadh” also features Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. The first part starred Jennifer and Khushal Tandon in the lead roles.

Manushi Chhillar: I’ve always been interested in history

Mumbai– Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who is all set to make her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in “Prithviraj”, says she’s has always been interested in history.

“While growing up, I was really interested in history, the tales of grand kingdoms and larger than life historical heroes. I had always been fascinated with the story of Prithviraj and Sanyogita and life came to a full circle for me when I was offered this film,” Manushi said.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, “Prithviraj” is based on the life and heroism of the king Prithviraj Chauhan. It stars Akshay in the title role while Manushi plays Sanyogita, the love of his life.

“When I was given the narration of the film, I had a smile on my face thinking that I’m listening to a story that I had been most interested about reading in school. Prithviraj and Sanyogita is a fascinating story and a beautiful chapter in the history of India and I’m blessed and fortunate to have got the opportunity to bring Princess Sanyogita’s story to life,”she added.

Aaditi Pohankar on powerful story of ‘She’

Mumbai– Actress Aaditi Pohankar says Netflix’s upcoming series “She” is a powerful story about a female constable, who is on a quest to finding her identity.

The Netflix series showcases the journey of a female constable discovering her power as a woman while taking down a drug cartel. The trailer of the series was released on Wednesday.

“She” revolves around Bhumika Pardesi, a Mumbai police constable who is sent on the streets as an undercover prostitute to take down the drug lord, and somehow, gets caught in the dangerous crossfire.

Aaditi will be seen in the lead role of Bhumika.

“‘She’ is a powerful story about a female constable who is made to go undercover to bring down a drug cartel,” Aaditi said.

“In the line of duty, my character Bhumika discovers herself – her sexuality and her own power in the truest sense. This role has definitely been one of the most challenging and complex one that I have played so far. I’m thankful that Imtiaz chose me to bring this amazing character to life,” she added.

It also stars Vijay Verma as Sasya, Vishwas Kini as Jason Fernandes amongst others.

Kiara Advani’s clone is the new TikTok rage

Mumbai– A TikTok user named Kalpana Sharma has been winning new fans on the social media app simply by cloning Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

Among Kalpana’s ‘talents’ is recreating dialogues that Kiara’s protagonist Preeti mouthed in the 2019 blockbuster “Kabir Singh”.

While Kiara continues to go from strength to strength in Bollywood with her last year’s consecutive hits “Kabir Singh” and “Good Newwz”, Kalpana is winning new fans on social media by simply being a lookalike of the actress and copying her dialogues and mannerisms.

Kalpana in fact is one of many social media sensations who have become a rage just by cloning big Bollywood stars. Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are some stars who have lookalikes aping them on various social media outlets, particularly TikTok.

In fact, Katrina Kaif’s clone, Alina Rai, has become so popular that she has lately even got a break in showbiz. She recently featured in a Punjabi pop music video. Some stars like Aishwarya have multiple clones on TikTok. (IANS)