Bollywood Roundup: Pranati Rai Prakash, Ali Fazal, Priyanka Chopra, and more…

Pranati Rai Prakash excited about her web series ‘Mannphodganj Ki Binny’

Mumbai– Actress Pranati Rai Prakash is happy to be part of the web series “Mannphodganj Ki Binny”, which narrates the story of a woman looking to make her dreams come true while staying in touch with traditional values.

“Mannphodganj Ki Binny” is about a small-town girl with big dreams. She is modern and quirky, yet her swag is desi. Pranati will be seen in the role of Binny Bajpai.

“What drew me to this character was the spirit of this young 21-year-old who values tradition, but is not bound by it – aspires to be a metropolitan woman but is still rooted and down to earth but overall, it’s her will to carve her own destiny that really resonated with me,” Pranati said.

The 10 episodic series also features Anurag Sinha, Aru Krishnank, Abhinav Anand, Samar Vermani, Alka Kaushal, Atul Srivastava, Kritika, Fahmaan Khan in key roles.

The MX Original Series is a dramedy adapted from the book “Band Baaja Boys” by Rachna Singh. The show is written by Amitosh Nagpal and directed by Vikas Chandra, and it went live on Tuesday.

The show is produced for Applause Entertainment by Tony and Deeya Singh’s — DJ’s A Creative Unit.

Ali Fazal channels inner Batman to help people in need

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Ali Fazal channeled his inner Batman to help people in desperate need for food.

Ali on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself driving around Mumbai in a Batman mask and listening to old Bollywood songs.

He captioned the clip: “Jisse darte thhey wohi baat ho gayi!!!! Aahh haa haa haaaaahaaaaaaa…… couldn’t muster up the courage to face the wrath outside. Called up the DCs to help out.”

Ali added: “We’ve collected some stuff to send to vile parle. Near number 5 petrol pump there are a lot of people in desperate need for food. Music is mine. Any others out there! Keep doing the work..chhota bada doesn’t matter.”

The video currently has 52.3K like on the photo-sharing website.

Priyanka, Nick contribute towards COVID-19 relief funds

Mumbai– Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop singer husband Nick Jonas have contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

“These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry,” she wrote.

“Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @FeedingAmerica, @goonj, #DoctorsWithoutBorders, @nokidhungry, @GiveIndia, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, #Aseema, and #PMCARES fund.”

Priyanka thanked the organisations and added: “They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories… no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.”

Amruta Khanvilkar donates 1 lakh in fight against COVID-19

Mumbai– “Malang” actress Amruta Khanvilkar has contributed Rs one lakh to the Maharashtra CM Relief Fund to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels good to be able to make even a small contribution during such times. The world is under serious threat and we have to nip this disease in the bud in the initial stages in India,” she said.

“The consequences are fatal and the entire country needs the support of its citizens. I urge everyone to do their bit financially as much as possible and to strictly obey the government orders of staying indoors unless it’s an emergency. Let’s stand together and fight coronavirus. Stay safe everyone,” she added.

Apart from featuring in Bollywood films such as “Raazi” and “Malang”, Amruta is a known name in Marathi cinema. She has acted in Marathi films such as “Welcome Zindagi” and “Saade Maade Teen”.

Mudit Nayar: I was never a sports guy

Mumbai– Actor Mudit Nayar will be seen playing football in the upcoming epsiodes of “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein”, though he admits he isn’t much into sports in real life.

“I was never a sports guy. Outdoor sports never attracted me and I used to stay at home most of the times. When I got to know before being a part of the show that Yogi is a great football player, I was a little skeptical as I had never played football.

“Later, when I took training and spent some time practising I started enjoying the game. We even play football, badminton during breaks on the sets,” Mudit said.

Mudit is currently playing the hearing-and-speech impaired Yogi in “Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein”, which also features actress Simran Pareenja.

The show airs on Sony TV.

Erica Fernandes finds cooking therapeutic

Mumbai– Actress Erica Fernandes has lots of time in hand now due to the nationwide lockdown. So, she is now whipping up some of her favourite dishes in the kitchen.

From binge-watching television shows and movies to spending quality time with her pet dog Champ, Erica has been catching up on all things she missed out on doing due to a hectic shooting schedule. She has also taken up to cooking at home once again.

Speaking about her love for cooking, Erica said: “I have always loved cooking for myself and everyone at home too, but due to my packed schedule in the last 1 year, I haven’t really gotten a chance to step into the kitchen.”

“But now with some free time in hand and having to do all the work for myself, I decided to start cooking again. Cooking for me is therapeutic. It’s a big stressbuster and helps keep my mind occupied and diverted during these tense and uncertain times.”

From khatti dal to aloo methi ki sabzi to chicken dish, she has tried it all.

“I cook based on whatever I am in the mood of eating, though there has to be at least one vegetarian dish daily. I am pretty happy to have stepped back into the kitchen after long, and over these 21 days I really plan to cook to the best I can,” said the “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” actress. (IANS)