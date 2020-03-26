Bollywood Roundup: Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and more…

Kunal Kemmu croons to Ranbir Kapoor’s songs

Mumbai– Playing guitar and singing songs is on actor Kunal Kemmu’s mind to pass time amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, Kunal posted a video that shows him playing guitar and crooning to Ranbir Kapoor songs ” Channa Mereya ” (“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”) and “Kabira” from (“Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani”).

“Mid day medley. It’s Ranbir Kapoor special this time,”he captioned the videos.

On the work front, Kunal is currently basking in the huge success of his latest film “Malang” (2020). He will be next seen in the second season the web show “Abhay”.

When Saif’s son Ibrahim ‘escaped’ quarantine

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan chose the quirkiest way to “escape” boredom caused by quarantine.

On Instagram, Ibrahim shared a picture of himself, in which he can be seen posing in front of what appears to be wallpaper or a photoshop featuring a view of Earth from space.

“Quarantine was so boring had to escape,” he captioned it.

The photograph has over 83.4K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan’s son with his first wife Amrita Singh.

Yami makes home-made scrubs amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai– As one can’t go to salons during the coronavirus lockdown, actress Yami Gautam has decided to take care of skin by making beauty products at home.

On Thursday, she posted a picture of the scrubs that she made on her own.

“Made some homemade scrubs…#stayhome #staysafe,” Yami captioned the image.

She also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread.

On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in “Bala”, will now be seen in “Ginny Weds Sunny”, which also features Vikrant Massey.

Kriti Sanon makes chia pudding, Kartik Aaryan calls it chai pudding

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon is using all the free time during the lockdown to brush up her cooking skills. She has posted picture on Instagram where she can be seen trying her hand at baking a chia pudding.

She captioned the picture saying: “#KriticalCooking #WhatsCooking

Dish 1: Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding

Lessons learned:

1. Normal pudding tastes better than Chia pudding. So don’t ruin a good dessert by trying to make it healthy (Its dessert, not salad!)

2. If you’re making it for your parents, don’t use Dark chocolate because they’ll just say “kadwa hai”! #LockdownDay1″

Her “Lukka Chuppi” co-star Kartik Aaryan her other ideas seeing the chia pudding. “Chai pudding,” he wrote.

Not to be outdone, Kriti replied distorting the name of the actor’s hometown: “@kartikaaryan Mr Gawalior Chia.”

However, her distorting the spelling of the town of Gwalior did not go down with a section of netizens.

One user commented: “Don’t call it Gawalior. I am from Gwalior too and I am proud of my city. We can also make fun of your city but we will not.”

Several others commented requesting the actress to get her spelling corrected. A user even advised Kartik Aaryan to teach Kriti some English.

Hrithik Roshan: Must ensure safety of fundamental caretakers of society

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has stressed that the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of the city and society must be ensured, and has taken an extra step by procuring masks for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Hrithik on Thursday tweeted: “In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers.”

The “War” star then paid his gratitude to minister Aaditya Thackeray for giving him the opportunity to support the Maharashtra government.

“My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is

our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe,” he added.

On the acting front, Hrithik was last seen on screen in “War” along with actor Tiger Shroff.

Blast from the past: Madhuri shares throwback picture

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has treated her fans with a throwback photograph of herself.

Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sporting a fringed look in the front and the rest of her hair is tied up in a neat bun.

She captioned the image: “I still love this look! #PauseAndRewind”.

Her photograph currently has over 359K likes on Instagram.

On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen on screen in “Kalank”, which was directed by Abhishek Varman.

Alia Bhatt posts pic with daddy Mahesh Bhatt as she misses him

Mumbai– Actress Alia Bhatt is missing her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt the most amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

On Thursday, Alia took to Instagram and posted an adorable throwback picture in which she is seen hugging her father.

“Stay home & post old pictures when you’re missing your daddy #throwbackthursday #stayhomestaysafe,” Alia captioned the image.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in “Sadak 2”, which is directed by none other than his father Mahesh Bhatt, who also helmed the original film.

Initially, Alia was scared to be directed by him.

“Right now, I am scared to be directed by my father. He is looking at me every day and saying I am going to get through you. He has an X-ray vision kind of thing,” she had said. (IANS)