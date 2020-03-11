Bollywood Roundup: Kareena Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Tiger Shroff, and more…

Kareena posts a ‘starry’ picture in face mask

Mumbai– Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has just ventured into the digital world, shared a quirky picture of herself in a face mask.

Kareena on Wednesday took to Instagram to share the photograph of herself in a pink coloured face mask with white stars made on it.

“Such a star… I mean the mask,” Kareena captioned the image, which currently has 28.9 K likes on the photo sharing website.

On the acting front, Kareena currently awaits the release of “Angrezi Medium”, which also stars Irrfan Khan.

“Angrezi Medium” is directed by Homi Adajania and the film is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy “Hindi Medium” that also starred Irrfan.

The sequel will feature Irrfan and Kareena with Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal. It is scheduled to release on Friday.

Manoj Bajpayee: Almost lost my life while shooting ‘1971’ in Manali

Mumbai– Actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that he almost lost his life — that too, twice — while shooting for his 2007 release, “1971”.

Bajpayee opened up about the incidents on Instagram, while sharing his memories of shooting for the film in Manali, in extreme winter during which he was almost losing his life twice.

Sharing a poster of the movie, the actor wrote: “Some memories of making a film don’t leave you!! 1971 is that film. winner of 2 national awards !! Loved every moment on the location in Manali in extreme winter… almost lost my life twice… can’t forget those 60 days of filming!!”

Directed by Amrit Sagar, “1971” featured Manoj Bajpayee, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Manav Kaul, Kumud Mishra and others.

Tiger Shroff’s ‘Baaghi 3’ sees a jump on Holi

Mumbai– The festival of Holi worked wonders for the producers of “Baaghi 3” as the film saw a jump in numbers on the day of the festival, which was the fifth day after release.

The collections of the film on Tuesday stood at Rs 14.05 cr, which is a significant jump from the film’s collection on Monday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “‘Baaghi 3’ jumps on Day 5, #Holi festivities give it a big push… Biz multiplies across circuits, despite several screens starting shows post 3 pm… Mass circuits are fantastic… FriRs 17.50 cr, Sat Rs 16.03 cr, Sun Rs 20.30 cr, Mon Rs 9.06 cr, Tue Rs 14.05 cr. Total: Rs 76.94 cr. #India biz.”

It remains to be seen if the film continues with the growth in numbers, or starts to record a slump Wednesday onward.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, “Baaghi 3” released in India on March 6. The action drama sees Tiger Shroff returning as Ronnie. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on an entire army to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh. The movie also features Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande.

Did Armaan Malik just delete his Insta account?

Mumbai– All posts on singer Armaan Malik’s Instagram have suddenly been deleted. Not only that, the singer posted a text last night, which reads: “I can’t take it anymore”.

The post is written in white ink over a black background. This sudden deletion of all previous posts, with a one-line cryptic note, has led to speculation among the singer’s fans regarding whether his profile has been hacked.

One fan commented: “Armaan what happened? You are giving us real tension. Please don’t do this.”

Confused whether the singer himself did it or his profile has been hacked, another fan wrote: “Is this you Armaan?”

Another user thought the singer is probably going through a rough patch mentally, and commented: “Did you just delete everything? Don’t worry too much. Everything sorts itself out with time.”

However, a closer look at the singer’s Twitter account reveals everything is all right with him. Going by his tweets, it seems that probably his Instagram account has been hacked.

Only yesterday the singer tweeted, with a smiling selfie: “We did it guys #1MillionArmaanians on Twitter finally. Onwards & upwards no looking back.. let’s gooo!!”

Rashami Desai’s first look in ‘Naagin 4’ out

Mumbai– After entertaining the audience with her stint on “Bigg Boss 13”, actress Rashami Desai is now all set to be seen in the popular ongoing TV serial, “Naagin 4”. The first look of Rashamai’s character in the show is out.

Many videos are right now doing the rounds on the Internet in which the actress is seen shooting a Holi sequence for the daily soap. She looks gorgeous in white saree.

It is reported that Rashami has replaced Jasmin Bhasin, who played Nia Sharma’s sister Nayantara in the show. Rashami and Jasmin had earlier shared screen space in “Dil Se Dil Tak”.

“Naagin 4” airs on Colors TV.

Gajraj Rao: Big roles started coming my way post ‘Badhaai Ho’

New Delhi– Actor Gajraj Rao has been in the industry for over 26 years, but it was his 2018 release “Badhaai Ho” which actually brought him fame. According to him, it’s been the “best second half of his life”.

“After ‘Badhaai Ho’, more big and prominent roles started coming my way. Even the directors who never approached me started calling me. My life changed a lot after the success of ‘Badhaai Ho’. People showered so much love upon me, started recognising me. I feel blessed to be part of such a meaningful film. I am living the best second half of my life because of ‘Badhaai Ho’,” Gajraj told IANS.

Currently, Gajraj is being lauded for his performance in the gay rom-com “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”. In the movie, he has once again shared screen space with Neena Gupta after ‘Badhaai Ho’.

Speaking of his bond with Neena, Gajraj said: “She is family now. I know her working style and she knows mine. So it has become easy for us to work with each other. We both share a very cordial relationship.”

How Bollywood stars painted the town in Holi hues

Mumbai– Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated the festival of colours with friends and family members.

Keeping the celebrations low-key, Kareena spent the day with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur, and close family members. She shared a video of herself sporting a smudge of pink on her face, saying: “I think pink is my colour. Agree?” She also posted a picture of Taimur dressed in a white kurta.

“Looks like pink is his colour too,” she said.

Karisma had fun with her children, and posted a snapshot with her children. She can be seen throwing water balloons with her kids at her apartment.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Holi celebration was all about traditions she shared glimpses of her family’s Holi puja.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas’ Holi was also a family affair in Pune.

“We have already been living in colour over the past few days. Literally,” Priyanka shared on Instagram, adding: “Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi.”

Sunny Leone and Mira Rajput Kapoor were spotted partying with friends with husband Shahid Kapoor’s initials painted onto her neck. Going down the natural route, Sara and Dia Mirza celebrated with flower petals instead of chemical-laced colours.

Varun Dhawan was spotted with ladylove Natasha Dalal as they celebrated Holi together this year. Varun wore a T-shirt with ‘Made In India’ written on it and denim, while Natasha wore a multi-coloured top with shorts and slippers.

Cricketer Hardik Panday took to Instagram to share pictures of Holi celebrations. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.

Actor Kunal Kemmu celebrated Holi after almost 12 years, and all credit goes to his little daughter Inaaya.

Sharing a click of Inaaya from a Holi party, Kunal wrote on Instagram: “Thank you children for bringing back the joys and colour and making me feel like a child once again. I haven’t played holi in the last 12 years and I thought I never would but thanks to inaaya I did go to her friend’s holi party and ended up having so much fun. Happy Holi everyone. Wishing all of you health happiness and a life filled with colours.”

Veteran stars Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback Holi photographs. (IANS)