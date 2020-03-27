Bollywood Roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, and more…

Hrithik’s quirky post urging people to stay at home

Mumbai– Hrithik Roshan’s latest post is a hit, but for a change it is not the superstar but his pet dog that is drawing a lot of attention.

Late night on Thursday, Hrithik posted a photo on Instagram where he is seen with his pet dog Zane. WIth the picture, he has given a message asking people to stay at home during the 21-day national lockdown.

“Zane wants to tell you to stay home like his daddy,” he wrote.

The dog features in an earlier post too, where Hrithik’s two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan can be seen playing with the pet. “Couldn’t ask for a better view,” the actor wrote.

Shilpa Shetty cleans up garden, pens heartfelt note for house help

Mumbai– Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra considers sweeping as one of the best workouts during coronavirus lockdown.

On Friday, she posted a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen cleaning her garden area.

“This is a workout guys. Maid nahi ayi hai… garden ho… ghar ho… safai karo. Isse better work-out nahi ho sakta. Aur self isolation mein occupation bhi mil jaata hai. …Yeh ho gaya aaj ka cardio,” Shilpa said in the video.

Not only this, she also took out a moment to appreciate the efforts of house helpers.

“Cleaning and tending to the garden for these last few days. This lockdown time has made me realise and remember that having help in any form is one of those few things we should always appreciate. Our lives become so much easier because of all our house help/staff but unfortunately, sometimes we only realise this in times like these.

” Today, I’m grateful for every single person who has made life easier for us in their own way. It is because of them that we can enjoy the gift of time to go out and pursue our dreams. When life gets back to normal, don’t forget to let them know that you value them,” she added.

Deepika’s travel idea amid COVID-19 lockdown has netizens in splits

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone on Friday shared a meme about how one can go from one room to another in their houses if they want to ‘travel’ amid coronavirus lockdown.

“Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas… #travel #home” The picture is a layout of an apartment,” Deepika wrote on Instagram.

The meme has a photo of a house floor plan.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: “So relatable.”

Another one commented: “hahaha. we all are doing the same.”

Deepika has been posting a couple of her videos and pictures on Instagram showing how she is spending time during the lockdown. In one of the images, she is seen enjoying eating a chocolate Dessert.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in “’83”.

Here’s why Kajol loves wearing sarees

Mumbai– Be it off-screen or on-screen, actress Kajol has often seen wearing sarees. She says the six-yard outfit makes her feel more comfortable.

“I do love western outfits, but saree makes you stand apart in a crowd and I find them to be more comfortable and I prefer wearing a saree at every event possible.

“I have a different kind of attachment to sarees, so I keep purchasing them. And yes, I do have a substantial saree collection in which I am in love with,” Kajol expressed her love for sarees.

On the work front, Kajol recently wooed the audience with the short film, titled “Devi”. She will also seen making her Netflix debut in “Tribhanga”.

Anveshi Jain to play sexologist in Telugu debut movie

Mumbai– Actress Anveshi Jain is set to debut in Telugu films in Lakshmikanth Chenna’s film “Commitment”, where she will

be essaying the role of of a sexologist.

“I am playing Dr Rekha Gupta, a sexologist.She meets a younger trainer in her gym, who falls in love with her. The plot revolves around how she responds to him and what reality checks she gets in life eventually,” Anveshi said.

She added that the movie has a deep message “about women that when they speak openly about their desires & sexuality, they are considered as easily available.”

“The movie shows another side of Rekha, who is committed towards her family and work, and is a very different person from how people perceive her,” she said.

Anveshi was chosen for the role after makers saw her app where she talks about the art of seduction and related topics.

“They approached and I read the script . After discussing the role for a while, I was signed for the movie. The best part of working in this film was that I didn’t have (had ) to act at all.

“It came out very naturally as all of it was inspired from my own life incidences and what I speak on my app about the art of seduction. More than acting, it was reliving all my experiences.”

Kriti Sanon is ‘very much protective’ about little sister Nupur

Mumbai– Sisters Kriti and Nupur Sanon seems to share a great rapport with each other. Kriti, especially, is very protective about her little sister Nupur.

“I am 5 years older than Nupur …She has always been like my baby. I have seen her growing up…and now seeing her achieving her dreams, performing in front of the camera make me very much emotional. I am very much protective and possessive about her,” Kriti told IANS.

And like every sibling, they fight with each other, too!

“Our bond is like any sister duo would have. We are like friends. We argue..we talk…we fight and we fight on stupid things. Nupur is my biggest cheerer. Whenever I feel low she lifts up my mood and does her best to make me happy,” she added.

Nupur, who is a singer, made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in B Praak’s music video, titled “Filhall”. (IANS)