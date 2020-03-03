Bollywood Roundup: Elnaaz Norouzi, Shraddha Kapoor, Vivek Dahiya, and more…

Elnaaz Norouzi’s flaming style

Mumbai– Iranian origin actress-model Elnaaz Norouzi has been making a mark in Bollywood, although she is still patiently waiting for her big bang break.

The actress impressed all with her small but significant role in the 2018 web series “Sacred Games”, before trying her luck in Punjabi films and in the world of music videos.

She was seen in the Punjabi film “Khido Khundi”, before bagging her second webs series, “Abhay”

In a new photo-op, Elnaaz scores a perfect ten in style, with a simple, flame-hued short dress and matching thigh-high boots.

Shraddha Kapoor has a busy birthday

Mumbai– Actress Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 on Tuesday, and she had a mostly busy birthday.

Shraddha started her day with a visit to an NGO to spend some time with special kids and senior citizens. She cut the cake with the kids in the morning.

Then it was time to be surprised by her “Baaghi 3” co-star Tiger Shroff and the film’s production team, who had arranged a grand surprise for her. A hundred fans of the actress gathered in front of her residence and then Tiger, along with 40 dancers, performed an impromptu flash mob on three of the actress’ most popular songs.

The actress took to Instagram and shared photographs with the special kids and senior citizens from the NGO she visited. She wrote: “Thankful, grateful & so blessed to have celebrated my birthday with the beautiful kids and senior citizens of Ashadaan – Missionaries of Charity, Byculla”.

“Baaghi 3” hits theatres on March 6. The film directed by Ahmed Khan stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, along with Riteish Deshmukh.

Vivek Dahiya salutes India’s ‘real heroes’

Mumbai– Actor Vivek Dahiya, known for his work in TV shows such as “Qayamat Ki Raat” and “Nach Baliye”, praised the real heroes of India on the occasion of National Defence Day.

“Talk about a Hero and the men who put their lives on the line for our country are the real HEROES! I’m proud to be playing one myself in my upcoming project, ‘State of Siege’ and what a journey it has been,” Vivek tweeted on March 3.

“No one can imagine the amount of strength these men need to leave their loved ones behind and fight for our nation! #NationalDefenceDay,” he added.

The actor will be seen portraying a strong role in his upcoming web series “State of Siege 26/11” which is based on Sandeep Unnithan’s best-selling novel “Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11”.

Anushka Sharma & Julia Michaels: Separated at birth?

Los Angeles– American singer Julia Michaels was talk of the town last year due to her striking resemblance with Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma doppelganger. Her new photos still remind netizens of Anushka.

Julia recently posted a selfie in which she seen with her hair tied up. “I basically don’t do my hair anymore lol but y’all I’m workin on all kinds of fun music and I’m so excited,” she captioned it.

She stunned many with her pretty looks, but there were some who again pointed out how she reminded them of Anushka. One commented: “I thought this was @anushkasharma.”

Her other posts also received similar comments – “Oh my god that’s like @anushkasharma.”

Last year, Anushka had reacted to a message by her “doppelganger”, Julia, after a photograph of Julia went viral online for their uncanny resemblance.

Julia had tweeted a collage of their photographs and captioned it: “Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins.”

The Indian actress acknowledged the message and wrote: “OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life.”

Ranveer Singh very easy guy to work: ’83’ co-actor Saqib Saleem

Mumbai–Actor Saqib Saleem, who will next be seen onscreen in “83”, can’t stop gushing about the film’s superstar hero Ranveer Singh.

Kabir Khan’s “83” is about India’s first-ever World Cup victory of 1983. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who captained India, while Saqib essays Mohinder Amarnath, vice-captain of the underdog team that went on to become world champions that year. Amarnath, who was popularly known as Jimmy to teammates, was a close friend of Kapil. Asked how his equation with Ranveer was while playing the real-life buddy cricketers, Saqib said: “Ranveer is such an easy guy that we didn’t have to work on it. It just came so naturally because he is just a loving and open guy. He comes to you with arms open to hug you all the time, so he is that warm guy. I don’t think we had to work on that equation at all.”

Saqib added: “He made it very easy. I have to give him credit where it is due that he is one of the nicest and most co-operative co-stars anybody can work with. He is not only a good actor but he makes sure that the other actor also gives his 200 per cent. He always used to discuss scenes with other actors. So, he is very much alive in every scene and it really helped me while working with him.”

Saqib interacted extensively with Jimmy Amarnath while preparing for his role. “I used to irritate him a lot. I have had long chats with him. When we were training in Dharamshala for 10 days so, Jimmy sir was there for a week. I would have one-on-one interactions with him from six in the morning till whenever he wanted to sleep. I could ask him any and everything under the sun,” the actor recalled, while interacting with the media after having a cricket chat session in the women’s day week in Mumbai.(IANS)