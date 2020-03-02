Bollywood Roundup: Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, and more…

Disha Patani set to star in ‘Ek Villian’ sequel

Mumbai– Actress Disha Patani is set for another action-packed outing on the big screen with her next project. She has come on board for the sequel of 2014 sleeper hit “Ek Villain”.

Reportedly, Disha will star in the sequel along with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham, and the film, which is being directed by Mohit Suri, will have her essay a character inspired by Rosamund Pike’s role in the 2014 Hollywood film “Gone Girl”.

“Disha is the first heroine who walked up to me and said, ï¿½I want to do more action, beat up people, perform stunts, kick some bu*t. Just the way boys do it in your films I want to be the hero’,” Mohit said.

On Disha’s character in the movie, Mohit said: “While ï¿½Malang’ brought Disha’s freespirited avatar to light, this one will showcase her as an integral part of the action-franchise.”

“Ek Villain”, released in 2014, was an action thriller and a tragic love story featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Deepika cancels Paris Fashion Week trip due to coronavirus scare

Mumbai– Actress Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The actress was invited by luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to attend their show at the Paris Fashion Week, which is due to run till March 3.

The actress had to cancel her trip due to the recent developments about the growing coronavirus epidemic.

“Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France,” said an official spokesperson for the actress.

The actress will next be seen in “83” as Romi Dev. “83” traces Kapil’s captaincy in leading the Indian cricket team to defeat the West Indies in the World Cup final in 1983. Ranveer Singh will essay Kapil’s role in the film, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Reliance Entertainment.

She will also be seen in the official Hindi remake of the Rober De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer Hollywood comedy hit, “The Intern”. It also stars Rishi Kapoor, and is slated to release in 2021.

Kriti Sanon’s new tattoo causes frenzy among fans

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon gave a glimpse of her new tattoo on Instagram, leaving fans wondering about the “something new” aspect in her life.

“The start of something new,” Kriti captioned her photo, in which she sports an off-shoulder top that partially shows her tattoo.

It seems that the tattoo is a “K”, the first letter of her name. She wants to keep it a mystery as she has strategically placed her top to make it look like just a “V” in the photograph.

The “Panipat” star also added the hashtag “inked” to her tattoo announcement post.

Kriti loves to update her fans with anything and everything new that’s happening in her life through social media.

At the moment, she is overwhelmed to work with “Luka Chuppi” director Laxman Utekar on “Mimi”.

“It’s so nostalgic to be shooting with Laxman Sir and Maddock films on the day ‘Luka Chuppi’ released for another super special film ‘Mimi’. ‘Luka Chuppi’ was on the subject of live-in relationship. ‘Mimi’ on the other hand deals with surrogacy in a unique way,” Kriti said earlier.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go horseback riding

Los Angeles– Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were spotted riding recently.

Nick took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their vacation. They enjoyed a romantic outing on Sunday as they hit the beach in Carpinteria, California on horseback.

In one photograph, with their cowboy hats on, Nick is seen taking the lead on his white horse as Priyanka follows him on her chestnut coloured ride.

In another one, the two are seen sharing a hearty laugh with each other, while in the third, Nick is seen turning back to look at his wife.

“Sunday,” wrote Nick in the caption of the post. Priyanka also posted the pictures with caption “magic”.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018, and keep on sharing mushy moments from their love life on social media.

Recently, they were seen dancing to foot-tapping Bollywood number “Aankh marey” in a video, posted by the singer.

Anushka Sharma: As artiste & producer only tried new things

Mumbai– Actress-producer Anushka Sharma says as an artiste and a producer, she has only tried to do new things and has never succumbed to pressure of any sort.

“As an artiste and a producer, I have only tried to do new things. I have never succumbed to pressure of any sort and I have relished at every opportunity to do something new and learn something dramatically different,” Anushka said.

She said that her body of work is a testimony to this.

“And I consider myself fortunate that I have got the opportunity to collaborate with some of the best minds in the business and always push the envelope ,” she added.

Anushka’s horror flick “Pari” completed two years of its release on Monday. She says she wanted to set course towards an uncharted territory with the film.

“I was blown away with (the script of) ‘Pari’ and I knew immediately that I was producing this film. Pari presented me with a unique challenge t hat I never faced and I wanted to explore myself as an actor in a genre and a character that I had never done before and hadn’t seen many explore too.

When Ranveer Singh inspired Hrithik Roshan’s style sense

Mumbai– Bollywood star Ranveer Singhs famous out-of-the-box fashion sense has a new fan in Hrithik Roshan, it seems.

Hrithik, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, shared a couple of photos on Instagram on Monday afternoon. In the photos, he can be seen wearing a red tee along with a white towel that he has wrapped like a lungi.

“Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess Ranveer Singh,” Hrithik wrote in the caption.

While Ranveer Singh is yet to comment on Hrithik’s post, we are sure he is going to love it!

Of course, look at Hrithik’s pic closely and you understand the probable reason for his quirky dressing. In the photo, the actor has an injury on his right ankle which is covered with a bandage.

This did not escape the attention of Hrithik’s “Super 30” co-star Mrunal Thakur who expressed concern. Commenting below the actor’s post, Mrunal wrote that she loves the funny caption and added: “What happened to your foot?”

Commenting on Hrithik’s post, a fan called him “Fashion icon” while a user trolled him saying “Sanskaari Krish”.

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda launch Delhi branch of Mukesh Chhabra’s casting school

New Delhi– Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda inaugurated Bollywood casting ace Mukesh Chhabra’s Delhi branch.

The Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company aims to felicitate aspiring actors in Delhi and nearby regions in their journey to a big break in the world of films. Casting facility in the Capital means aspirants of these areas will no longer have to travel to Mumbai for auditions.

“We will opening another branch in Chandigarh next week, and we will expand to many more cities. Casting for Bollywood films will be done in all my city offices, so that no talent remains unnoticed,” said Chhabra, at the inauguration of the Delhi branch.

Pulkit Samrat shared: “When I decided to start acting, it was very difficult for me to get guidance because I didn’t know anyone in the industry. Now with this setup in Delhi itself, it will be easy for aspirants to get a fair chance and learn from an experienced person like Mukesh ji.”

Kriti added: “Now, aspirants won’t have to leave their parents and families to follow their dream of being an actor. They can come here, give auditions easily and, who knows, get a big break in the industry.”

Nupur Sanon visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple with mom

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has already wowed all with her stunning appearance in the music video of B. Praak’s mellifluous song “Filhall”, opposite Akshay Kumar.

As the song continues to set new records after crossing 600 million views on YouTube, Nupur’s fans excited;y wait for her return, what with the makers having announced a sequel number to “Filhall” very soon.

The sequel song will once again feature Nupur with Bollywood superstar Akshay.

Meanwhile, as Bollywood watchers wait for an announcement on Nupur’s big screen debut, the budding star took out time recently for some devotional respite, amid her hectic schedule.

Nupur was spotted with her Mother visiting Siddhivinayak Temple. In between paying obeisance to the almighty, the young actress found time to click a selfies with her mom. (IANS)