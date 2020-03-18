Bollywood Roundup: Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, and more…

Bhumi Pednekar: I want to compete with myself

Mumbai– Actress Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll as she has had a series of hit films, such as “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Bala” and “Pati, Patni Aur Woh”. She feels blessed to see her work getting noticed by people, and now she wants to compete with herself to do better on screen.

“My journey in cinema has recently begun and I feel blessed and fortunate that my work has got noticed by some of the best film-makers of the industry. I’m thrilled about my performances being highlighted…As an actor, I can only aspire to do better from here on. I want to compete with myself and do better with each film,” Bhumi said.

She added: “It has been an incredible year for sure and I have to thank my incredible directors for choosing me to be a part of their vision. Their confidence in me is a huge validation for an artist like me who wants to be a part of the best films that are being made today. I’m cherishing this moment and all the success and it is making me a lot more motivated to only do better work and deliver better performances on-screen.”

Bhumi will next be seen in “Durgavati” and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare”.

This is how Deepika Padukone is being ‘productive’ again

Mumbai– After cleaning up her wardrobe, it’s time for some “self love” for actress Deepika Padukone in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deepika on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she uploaded another photograph of her “productivity” in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. She posted a photograph in which she was seen posing with a face roller.

“Season 1: Episode 2, Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare,” she captioned the image.

On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”. She will be seen sharing screen space with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

“’83”, narrates the story of India’s first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays Kapil’s wife Romi.

COVID-19 effect: Ayushmann writes shayari, paints to spend time

Mumbai– Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday took to social media to share some self-composed shayari about the families that have been severly affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Ab ameer ka har din ravivar ho gaya, aur gareeb hap apne somvaar ke intezaar mein. Ab ameer ka har din seh parivaar ho gaya hai, aur gareeb hao apne rozgaar ke intezaar mein,” he wrote.

Ayushmann even shared a video of how he is spending time with family members during self-isolation.

In the video, he is seen painting along with his kids and wife Tahira Kashyap.

Apart from this, Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana urged people to try not to panic.

“Do you remember the last time your life was as slow as it is today? We’ve been part of the rat race since so long that we barely got time to connect even with ourselves. Today, I can’t help but see a bright side of this pandemic. A side which is telling us to slow down, to reflect, to introspect, to connect with others while connecting with our own selves.

“Also, let’s try not to panic. As the most intelligent species on earth, we definitely will find ways to tackle it, cure it and come out of it stronger, as we always have. Till then, let’s remember – we are all in this together,” Aparshakti wrote on Instagram.

Sanaya Irani: ‘Ved & Arya’ is a special film for me

Mumbai– Actress Sanaya Irani will soon be seen in the short film “Ved & Arya”, in which she has shared screen space with Nakuul Mehta.

“Working on this film was a fabulous experience. We had so much fun all through. The vibe and the energy of working with such creatively charged minds was incredibly joyful. I’m so glad to be Arya and can’t wait for everyone to see this short film.

“It’s a sweet film with a big heart. Also, this project is special for more reasons than one as this film is full of firsts for me, including working with Nakuul who has been a friend for so many years now,” Sanaya said.

Released by Terribly Tiny Talkies, “Ved & Arya” is directed by Ritesh Menon. It explores the challenges of modernday dating as the two protagonists carefully navigate the tricky waters without judgement. Their conversation and understanding of each other’s history forms the crux of this film that is dedicated to learning about, accepting and celebrating love.

Big B gets ‘Home Quarantined’ stamp on hand

Mumbai– As the cases of COVID-19 outbreak keep growing in the country, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of his hand with a “Home Quarantined” stamp on it.

The actor tweeted the photograph on Tuesday and captioned the image: “Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected.”

Big B has been actively spreading awareness on social media to curb the spread of COVID-19. He recently announced that he would be cancelling the ritual of Sunday meeting with fans to keep everyone safe.

The iconic star had earlier also penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter.

Kay Kay Menon: Undercover agents are true unsung heroes

Mumbai– Actor Kay Kay Menon says his web series “Special Ops” offers a very unique perspective to the role of Indian intelligence.

Neeraj Pandey has directed the series along with Shivam Nair. The eight-episode Hotstar Specials spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years, including the 26/11 attacks. In a fictional take from the show, Himmat Singh (essayed by Kay Kay) is seen interrogating terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

“26/11 was a day when the entire country was awake. ‘Special Ops’ offers a very unique perspective to the role of Indian intelligence,” Kay Kay said.

“Undercover agents are the true unsung heroes of our time. ‘Special Ops’ tries to bring forth the lives of these agents that try to capture the mastermind behind several unfortunate attacks. Indian intelligence is doing a lot for our country and we need to be indebted to them,” he added.

The show also features Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khan, Sharad Kelkar, KP Mukherjee and many others. The show went live on March 17 in seven languages on Hotstar VIP. (IANS)