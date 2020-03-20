Bollywood Roundup: Anupam Kher, Ranveer Singh, Imtiaz Ali, and more…

Anupam Kher self-quarantines on returning from New York

Mumbai– Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who flew down from New York to India on Saturday, has decided to self-quarantine himself amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Finally landed in Mumbai from NY after four months. It was so gratifying to see how strictly but politely and competently our authorities at the airport are dealing with #Corona situation. India is really setting up an example of how to deal with the crises. Proud of the authorities and the people,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Kher also posted a video of Mumbai aiport to show how stringently checking procedures were being implemented by the authorities.

Reacting to Anupam’s post, actor Varun Dhawan wrote: “Take care Anupam uncle… sending lots of love and good wishes.”

In response to Varun’s comment, Anupam shared that he would “follow the mandatory self- quarantine”.

Ranveer Singh recalls his tryst with the stage

Mumbai– Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh shared a major throwback image that disclosed that he had tried his hands at theatre before his Bollywood debut role in “Band Baaja Baaraat”.

Before Bollywood, Ranveer had worked in an English play called “Carry On At The Keyhole”. It was a comedy directed by Dinkar Jani.

Sharing a poster of the play on social media, the actor said: “This is a poster for a small play in which I had a small part and the story goes that I used to be a struggler and I used to sit at Prithvi theatre with two or three others like me. We used to just sit there every day, look for odd jobs. One of them got the information that an audition is happening in a college in Andheri for a small role in a small play and nobody wanted to go — I said I’ll go because I didn’t have anything at that time!”

Ranveer added: “I thought to myself — eacting acting hoti hai, koi bada chhota kya hota hai’ (acting is acting, nothing big or small about it). I went for the audition , I got the part and they were very impressed by my acting. When we put up the performance – I remember one was at St Andrews and even then I felt proud when I was performing at St Andrews stage because I used to perform on St Andrews stage as a student when I was in school.”

“So, you know, we had a few performances, I had the role of an interior decorator who was posing to be a homosexual man in order to attract more business and it was an old English double-meaning comedy play that was headlined by Darshan Jariwala and directed by Dinkar Jani,” Ranveer recalled.

Imtiaz Ali is all praise for Vijay Varma

Mumbai– After wooing the audience with his performance in “Gully Boy” and “Baaghi 3”, actor Vijay Varma is all set to showcase his skills in Netflix’s upcoming project “She”, which is created by Imtiaz Ali.

On the show, Vijay will be seen playing the role of Sasya, a narcotic dealer who embarks on a complex relationship with Aaditi Pohankar’s character, a timid female police constable.

Vijay’s acting skills has left Imtiaz impressed. The filmmaker is now full of praise for the actor.

“Vijay approaches acting from a pure intention. It’s very easy to collaborate with him. He has contributed a lot to the scenes. He is technically not Sasya in real life but he has worked really well and that is why it looks so real,” said Imtiaz.

“What Vijay has done is that he has contributed to the character since he had the advantage from being from those regions. He is a pure actor and has pushed himself to be closer to the character of Sasya. Regardless of gender, when you do that in terms of your physicality, sexuality — you need to take that journey, and that was a very interesting journey for all of us, to go at that point, say it purely, without being ashamed of it,” the filmmaker said.

Salman Khan: ‘Karan Arjun’ is a special film

Mumbai– It was 1995 when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan shared screen space together for the first time in the film “Karan Arjun”. Whether it was the ‘Mere Karan Arjun ayenge’ dialogue or the songs or the actors’ performances, the Rakesh Roshan directorial became a huge hit for several reasons.

Reminiscing about the film’s 25 year long journey, Salman said: “‘Karan Arjun’ is a special film. It is the first time that Shah Rukh and I came together on-screen. I have so many beautiful memories attached to this movie. ‘Karan Arjun’ is a complete entertainment package and even 25 years after its release, fans can sit together with their families and enjoy it.”

The film also featured Raakhee Gulzar, Kajol and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead roles.

Rakesh Roshan too shared his experience of working on the iconic film.

“When I had written ‘Karan Arjun’, I knew I had to write a different kind of a story from all the work I had done. Reincarnation as a topic was doing the rounds since the black and white era but when I decided to make a film on the theme but using two brothers, I faced a lot of criticism and rejection. So, I wrote the movie with a different lens like that about a mother-son bond.

“I had immense belief in the story and somehow knew that my audience would feel and believe every dialogue narrated by the characters. The reaction the movie received then and even today is still overwhelming. The fact that a mother’s dialogue like ‘Mere Karan-Arjun aayenge’ got the status it has, is all because of the conviction it was delivered with. If at that time they returned from an unimaginable place, it would have been accepted by the audience. Conviction is the one element that is behind the success of the movie and the milestone being celebrated today,” Rakesh added.

Singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Lucknow– Singer Kanika Kapoor of “Baby Doll” fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She might be the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of COVID-19.

“For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for COVID-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.

“Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” Kanika, who had returned from London to Lucknow a few days ago, wrote on Instagram.

She also urged her followers to take proper precuations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however, we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind !Take care,” Kanika added.

Ankit Tiwari, Amaal Malik to conduct online music gig during Janata Curfew

Mumbai– After international singers like Chris Martin and John Legend, a slew of India musicians including Ankit Tiwari, Akhil Sachdeva and Amaal Malik have decided to perform impromptu home concerts for fans via social media amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The idea behind the digital concert, Safe And Sound, was given by Mourjo Chaterjee in view of the ‘Janata Curfew’ to be observed on Sunday. Mourjo is a founder of On Stage Talents, a multi-genre talent agency.

Happy to be part of such noble initiative, Akhil Sachdeva, who sang “Tera ban jaunga” in “Kabir Singh”, said: “It’s a great initiative and we looking forward to this concert.”

Actress Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber will also participate in the concert.

“We urge people to stay home , in the meanwhile we artist will try our best to entertain you’ll with our music,” Weber added.

The concert will take place on Sunday between 4-5 p.m. with artistes going live on their respective social media handles. Singers like Tulsi Kumar, Jasleen Royal, Richa Sharma, Shruti Pathak , Jeet Ganguli , Abhay Jodhpurkar , Osho Jain , Bhoomi Trivedi , Ravi and Shargun Dubey, have also joined hands to be part of the digital singing concert.

COVID-19: Kanika Kapoor slammed by social media for being ‘irresponsible’

Mumbai– Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is being slammed by netizens for not going into self-quarantine after returning to India from London a few days ago. Users on social media users called her “irresponsible” and “uneducated” when they got to know that she has reportedly attended several high-profile parties and events after arriving in the country.

“Kanika Kapoor’s episode just shows that stardom and money and privilege doesn’t guarantee minimum common sense. Their irresponsible behaviour can upset the fight against #coronavirus which till date has been reasonably contained in India,” a user tweeted.

Another one even asked police to arrest the “Baby Doll” singer.

“Horrible Behavior!!! She should be arrested,” the user added.

Condemning her negligence, a user called her “uneducated”.

On Friday morning, Kanika had taken to Instagram to announce that she has been infected with the virus.

“Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell.

“I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives,” Kanika wrote.(IANS)