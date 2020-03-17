Bollywood Roundup: Amitabh Bachchan, Aaditi Pohankar, Salman Khan, and more…

Big B thanks fans for wishing his daughter Shweta on her b’day

Mumbai– Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday thanked his fans for sending birthday wishes to his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

“To all that send their wishes for Shweta on her birthday .. my most grateful thanks and gratitude ..All is well so far .. be safe , be in precaution and care,” Big B tweeted.

Shweta received a cute wish from her younger brother Abhishek Bachchan, too. Abhishek posted a throwback picture of Shweta and him when they were just toddlers.

In the image, Big B along with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan can be seen sharing smiles with Abhishek and Shweta.

“Happy Birthday Shwetdi! Have the best year. Evidence that you’ve been trying to be a fashionista since childhood… The dress!!! Wow!!!Love you,” Abhishek wrote.

Responding to Abhishek’s post, Shweta commented: “Love you Numpsey.”

Aaditi Pohankar: Challenge playing a cop in new web series ‘She’

Mumbai– Actress Aaditi Pohankar, who will be seen playing a cop in the upcoming Netlix web show “She”, says it is challenging to play the central character of Bhumika in the show.

“I believe switching characters in the same film or show is the biggest challenge an artist faces. For me, starting off as that timid and under-confident cop was tough, because that is not the kind of person I am. Then when my character transcends into being a prostitute for the undercover operation, my traits shift completely.

“Everything from my outfit, to my walk, to my posture, and even the way I talk had to change. It was a journey for me as a whole, transforming Bhumika from that shaky, low on self-esteem female cop to a lady who discovers the power she has, and isn’t afraid to use it,” Aaditi said.

Written by Imtiaz Ali, “She” is the story of a police constable, Bhumika Pardesi, who is assigned a dangerous undercover police operation in the volatile underbelly of Mumbai, and is forced to depend on her survival skills.

Why Salman Khan never moves out of his flat at Galaxy Apartments

Mumbai– Supserstar Salman Khan has been living in a flat in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments for years now. He could have easily bought a bunglow for himself but he preferred staying there as his parents and family, and is deeply attached to the place.

“I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way,” Salman had earlier said.

The “Dabangg” actor had also shared his memories attached to his house.

“The entire building is like one big family. When we were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. Back then, there weren’t different houses, all the houses were treated as our own and we would go into anyone’s house to eat food. I still stay in the same flat because I have countless memories attached to that house,” he had added.

In one of the old interviews, Salman’s father, who is also Legendary screenwriter, had shared his love for his flat and why he wants to live there forever.

“I am very much attached to this place. If I ever leave this house, my heart will cry. Then I won’t be able to live happily,” Salim had said.

Divyanka Tripathi’s COVID 19 tweet ‘insensitive’, feel netizens

Mumbai– Television actress Divyanka Tripathi’s tweet amid the COVID-19 pandemic has come under flak on social media.

Divyanka, who is known for her role in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, had tweeted: “With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads.”

The actress also shared a video showing how she found no traffic and hopes by the time the coronavirus threat is gone, the metro and road work will be completed as workers can now function without hassles, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

The contention, however, did not go down well with social media users.

They found her tweet to be “insensitive” and asked her to delete the tweet.

One said: “Those labourers are also human beings. It is an emergency and safety is for everyone.”

“As if the engineers & construction worker life r not important .. such an vague & unrequired tweet at this moment,” wrote another.

Third user said: “Please delete this tweet. It looks insensitive. Metro workers labourers are also human beings.”

One more called the tweet “Insensitive” and asked her to “Delete this tweet”.

Dilip Kumar under self-quarantine due to COVID-19

Mumbai– Legendary actor Dilip Kumar says he is under complete isolation and quarantine due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar took to Twitter on Tuesday to give an update about himself to his fans and followers. He also shared that his wife and former veteran actress Saira Banu is taking good care of the 97-year-old icon.

“I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection,” he tweeted.

Last seen on the big screen in “Qila” in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Known for films like “Devdas”, “Mughal-E-Azam” and “Karma”, Dilip Kumar got married to Saira — over 20 years younger to him — in 1966. (IANS)