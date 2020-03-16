Bollywood Roundup: Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, and more…

Aamir gives hilarious response to Kareena’s birthday wish

Mumbai– Superstar Aamir Khan gave a funny response to his “Laal Singh Chadha” co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan’s birthday wish.

Aamir shared the same photograph Kareena had shared on his 55th birthday. In the photograph, Aamir can be seen sleeping in a flight, with his favourite pillow tucked under his head. Apparently, he carries the pillow with him everywhere.

The “PK” star replied: “Aye! Pillow pe mat jaana! Pillow pe mat jaana!”

Aamir and Kareena have been shooting for their upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”. It is self-produced by Aamir, and directed by “Secret Superstar” maker Advait Chandan. An official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks, the film is set to release on Christmas this year.

Karan Johar sends a ‘sweet’ surprise for Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai– Filmmaker Karan Johar sent a box full of ice cream as a “sweet” surprise for Kartik Aaryan. The actor joked that he would sell a scoop for over a whopping Rs 2,00,000.

Kartik on Sunday night took to Instagram, where he shared a video on receiving the box full of ice-cream.

“I liked an ice cream at @karanjohar’s place and as a kind gesture he sent some home. I am selling it for Rs. 2,00,000 +GST per scoop. We have Gucci n Balenciaga flavours Bookings open!” Kartik captioned the clip.

On the acting front, Kartik will next be seen in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Kiara Advani.

“Bhool Bhulaiyaa”, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, was released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film “Manichitrathazhu”.

Deepika is being productive in the times of COVID-19

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is utilising her time at home for productivity in the times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deepika took to Instagram and shared a photograph of her wardrobe and said that she is busy cleaning it.

“Productivity in the time of COVID-19!?? #cleaning #wardrobe,” she captioned the image.

On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s “83”. She will be seen sharing screen space with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

“’83”, narrates the story of India’s first-ever World Cup cricket victory in 1983. Ranveer plays the team’s captain Kapil Dev while Deepika essays Kapil’s wife Romi.

Jacqueline sets Insta afire with hot yoga videos

Mumbai– Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez prefers to start her week the yoga way.

The B-Town hottie on Monday morning shared a couple of videos on Instagram where she performs yoga, even as relaxing music plays in the background. Of course, Jackie looks hot and fit as ever in short pink frock!

Jacqueline captioned one of the videos: “Stretch. Keep that spine healthy and happy! Yoga poses are my fav, anytime, anywhere!”

In another video, she can be seen deep breathing. “Make sure you put on some good relaxing music and breathe!!!” she captioned it.

Fans are in love with Jacqueline’s fitness fetish and her comment box is naturally flooded with red hearts and fire emojis. Fans also appreciated her “sexy” figure.

On the work front, Jacqueline’s latest release is a music video of the T-Series single “Mere angane mein”, where she features alongside Asim Riaz of “Bigg Boss 13” fame.

Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga aarti in Varanasi despite Covid-19

Varanasi– Netizens were shocked to see actress Sara Ali Khan attending the Ganga aarti and walking in the crowded streets of Varanasi despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara on Monday took to Instagram and posted a video in which she is seen giving a short tour of one of the crowded streets of Varanasi.

“Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se… oh what a lovely day. So much fun – such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay,” she captioned the video.

There’s another video doing the rounds on the Internet in which Sara is seen attending the Ganga aarti along with her mother Amrita Singh.

Seeing Sara’s videos, netizens asked her to take precautionary measures due to coronavirus.

“Please wear mask Sara,” a user commented.

Another one wrote: “Please avoid going outdoors and please don’t touch anything.”

On the film front, Sara will next be seen in the remake of David Dhawan’s “Coolie No. 1”.

Mrunal Thakur: Farhan Akhtar inspires me

Mumbai– Actor Farhan Akhtar underwent extensive training for his role in the upcoming sports drama “Toofaan”, and his co-star Mrunal Thakur is really impressed by him.

“I am blessed to work with him. I learnt a lot from him…it feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. I really enjoyed watching his movie ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’..the amount of hard work he had gone through — be it physically, was impeccable.. and the same he did for ‘Toofaan’. He really inspires me.

“I just tell myself that whenever in my life I would play a character of what Farhan is doing in ‘Toofaan’ I will not give up…the day I would give up, the only visuals in my mind would be like, ‘if Farhan did it then why can’t you?’,” Mrunal told IANS.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, “Toofan” is scheduled to release on September 18. (IANS)