Ananya Panday crosses 10 million followers on Insta, has sweet message for Ananians

Mumbai–Actress Ananya Panday has crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, and she has a sweet note for her fans, whom she fondly called Ananians.

The actress said: “Love you guys so much. Thanks for always having my back and just being the cutest ever wouldn’t be who I am without you guys (heart emoji) thankyou for all the fan edits and messages. Love my fanclubs and ananians the mostest.”

Right from sharing her #quarantinemood to her films, her Instagram photos give a glimpse of her personal as well as professional lives.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in “Khaali Peeli” co-starring Ishan Khatter. She also shares screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar’s Bollywood debut feature.