Amid lock down, SC grants Rs 4 lakh to woman rendered homeless

New Delhi– Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the outbreak of coronavirus, the Supreme Court on Friday directed a Delhi-based family to pay Rs 4 lakh interim payment to a woman rendered homeless after being thrown out of a guest house.

The woman moved the apex court alleging she was thrown out after the death of her live-in partner.

A bench comprising Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant said: “The petitioner (woman) has stated in her application that she is left homeless. The petitioner was in occupation of a guest house which she is required to vacate.”

Amid the public health crisis triggered due to the coronavirus outbreak, the apex court termed the ouster of the woman, who argued her case personally through video conferencing. The bench said at this stage, some urgent orders are necessary, as the woman needs a roof over her head.

The apex court observed that in the interest of justice “it would require the court to pass a pro tem order, without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties.”

The bench made it clear that it is not entering into the merits of the rival contentions between the parties which will be heard at a future date.

“By way of an ad-hoc arrangement, we direct the respondent to pay a lumpsum amount of Rs 4 lakh to the petitioner on or before March 31, 2020. List the interlocutory application after the resumption of normal court work”, said the court. (IANS)