Alia puts an end to break up rumour with Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai–Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally put an end to all rumors about her break up with Ranbir Kapoor through a photograph on social media.

She shared a photograph of herself looking at the sunset while standing her balcony. But it was her caption that grabbed all the attention.

“Stay home and… watch the sunset… #stayhomestaysafe… P.S – credit to my all time fav photographer RK,” she captioned the image.

Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt commented: “So he only takes bad pictures of the rest of us then.”

Ranbir’s mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor posted a heart emoji on the image.

Alia and Ranbir will together be seen in the upcoming film “Brahmastra”, directed by Ayan Mukerji. (IANS)