Alia, Priyanka and Sonam to raise funds for Aussie bushfire relief

By Siddhi Jain

Mumbai– In an effort to raise funds for relief efforts in bushfire-devastated Australia, Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, are selling select pieces from their personal wardrobes, starting Monday.

The joint wardrobe is available for sale, which went live on Monday through Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu), Alia’s closet sharing initiative for charity, on SaltScout.com. This is the seventh edition of MiSu. Earlier wardrobes have supported local initiatives such as the Liter of Light program, The Corbett Foundation, Kalote Animal Trust, Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation and Salaam Bombay Foundation.

Affecting millions of hectares of bush, forests and parks, and the health and lives of the people and the native wildlife, the fires had national repercussions and made the world stand in solidarity with the country. This latest initiative, coming from Bollywood, will help “raise funds and aid in the recovery and rehabilitation of the affected wildlife”.

Asked why she chose to focus on the relief efforts in Australia, Alia Bhatt said, “The bushfires were an ecological disaster and the effects can be seen well beyond Australia’s geographical limits. We’ve all watched the news and seen the images of the animals and birds, bruised and burnt, and it’s been heartbreaking.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas said she is “happy to participate in this initiative that is working towards supporting the rehabilitation of animals in Australia” and that “we must keep finding ways to come together in support of this global tragedy”.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja added, ï¿½ Over the last few months, unprecedented bushfires in Australia have turned forests into ashes, destroyed the habitat of the native wildlife and have brought some species closer to extinction. Many organizations are working tirelessly on the ground to rescue and rehabilitate the birds and animals – sharing my wardrobe through MiSu is another small way in which I can continue to support their efforts.'(IANS)