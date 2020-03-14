AIF Postpones its Annual Boston Gala to Oct. 25 in Response to Coronavirus

BOSTON–The American India Foundation has postponed its annual Boston fundraising gala to Oct. 24, 2020 in response to coronavirus epidemic. The gala was originally scheduled for March 28 at Renaissance Waterfront Hotel in Boston.

“Every year, we look forward to connecting with our New England supporters to share how the AIF programs are transforming millions of lives by fighting poverty in India. But given the growing concerns around COVID-19, we have rescheduled the New England Gala to Sunday, October 25, 2020,” AIF said in a letter sent to its supporters. “This was a tough call to make – The New England AIF Gala is an incredibly important event for AIF and it’s one of our favorite ways to celebrate with all of you – but we need to prioritize the health and safety of our supporters, guests and everyone who helps with the gala.”

Massachusetts has declared a state of emergency where they are discouraging large gatherings and encouraging social distancing to prevent a public health hazard.

This year’s AIF gala is co-chaired by philanthropic couples Tasneem Chipty and Aleks Franz and Meena and Sundar Subramanyam, will co-chair AIF annual gala on March 28 in Boston. The event on Oct. 25 will be held at the original venue of Renaissance Waterfront Hotel in Boston.

“To date, we have commitments totaling $700,000 for AIF from its New England supporters towards our goal of $1,000,000,” the AIF letter said. “Let’s rally together as a community and support the needs of our beneficiaries. We urge you to make your donations and commitments before March 31, 2020, to be counted towards our fiscal year 2019-20.”

Payments can be made online at aifnegala2020.givesmart.com. Alternately, checks can be made out to American India Foundation and mailed to 216 East 45th St, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10017. Please include *NE Gala* in the memo. All contributions will be considered an unrestricted donation to AIF and 100% tax-deductible.

“We sincerely thank you for your support and generosity and apologize for any inconvenience. We look forward to seeing you at our gala on October 25th, where we will honor Susan Whitehead for her outstanding leadership and lifelong passion for Arts, Science and Philanthropy. Thanks again for your understanding and support,” AIF letter said.

The American India Foundation is committed to catalyzing social and economic change in India, and building a lasting bridge between the United States and India through high-impact interventions in education, livelihoods, public health, and leadership development. Working closely with local communities, AIF partners with NGOs to develop and test innovative solutions and with governments to create and scale sustainable impact. Founded in 2001 at the initiative of President Bill Clinton following a suggestion from Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee, AIF has impacted the lives of 5.6 million of India’s poor. Learn more at www.AIF.org