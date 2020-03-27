Affirmed Networks Names Anand Krishnamurthy as President and CEO

ACTON, MA— Affirmed Networks announced that its board of directors has named Anand Krishnamurthy as the company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. Retiring CEO, Hassan Ahmed, will continue as Chairman of Affirmed’s Board of Directors.

Anand brings tremendous knowledge and continuity to his new position, having previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Affirmed Networks. A co-founder of the company, Krishnamurthy originally joined Affirmed as its Vice President of Engineering.

“I am really thrilled to see Anand leading our company forward,” said Hassan Ahmed, Chairman, Affirmed Networks Board of Directors. “As a co-founder of Affirmed, he is ideally equipped to lead the organization through its next phase of growth. Anand combines a proven track record of leadership and success in the industry with a deep knowledge of Affirmed’s products, customers, and culture—skills that will enable him to guide the company into an exciting new chapter as 5G deployments ramp globally.”

Throughout his career, Anand has held several technical and managerial roles within leading companies in the telecommunications industry including Airvana, Ascend Communications, Cascade Communications, and Lucent Technologies. He holds degrees from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science and Boston University.

“I joined Affirmed Networks ten years ago because I wanted to be a part of a company that could change the industry,” said Anand Krishnamurthy, Affirmed’s President and CEO. “Today, I am proud to be part of a team that is truly revolutionizing the way networks are built. With more than 100 customers globally, Affirmed Networks has grown into a true industry leader that is well-positioned to help our customers through their journey to 5G. We are thankful to Hassan for his vision and commitment in guiding the company through this extraordinary journey and positioning us for tremendous success in the future. It is my honor to lead Affirmed as we continue to drive this incredible transformation in our industry.”