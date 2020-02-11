US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Visit India Feb.24-25

WASHINGTON, DC—US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24 – 25, 2020, the White House said in a statement.

“The President and The First Lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat and played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement,” said a statement from the White House.

During a phone call over the weekend, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed the trip will further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, according to the statement.